Several days after the release of a searing audit of the Santa Fe Police Department’s evidence-handling procedures in an ongoing murder case, the city acknowledged improvements are needed while prosecutors said they hoped SFPD “will continue to be candid” about whether the problems will spill over into other cases.
The court-mandated independent audit, conducted Aug. 22 by Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office crime scene technician Shari Vialpando, was prompted by the loss of some of the evidence in a murder case against Christopher Garcia, accused in the 2017 stabbing of his former girlfriend, Selena Valencia.
Garcia is scheduled to go to trial later this month.
The audit report documented several instances of the police department not following its own policies about evidence handling, storage and tracking in the Garcia case, as well as not conducting its own regular audits and inspections of the evidence room.
A statement released by the city late Wednesday on behalf of the police department acknowledged that “improvements can be made to the ways the evidence is collected, packaged, labeled and stored.”
Until Wednesday, District Attorney Marco Serna’s office had repeatedly put off requests for comment about the evidence room situation at the police department and its potential effect on other cases the office is handling or has already prosecuted.
“At this time, SFPD has not identified other cases affected by the loss or destruction of evidence, and we are working with SFPD to monitor the situation and trust that SFPD will continue to be candid if they recognize other cases impacted by the loss or destruction of evidence,” District Attorney’s Office spokesman Henry Varela said in an emailed statement.
Varela added: “We appreciate the Santa Fe Police Department’s efforts to address this issue so that it does not happen again.”
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez, who assumed charge of the evidence room last month, confirmed police had not found other cases affected by missing evidence.
Valdez previously told The New Mexican an independent auditor contracted by the department to conduct a full examination of the evidence room conducted a “pre-audit visit” earlier this month. He said the auditor had been engaged to begin an “ongoing process to identify both the strengths and weaknesses that exist in our department’s evidence management process.”
The city’s statement Wednesday said the police lieutenant responsible for evidence management would be receiving “additional advanced training” in November in order to allow the department’s evidence section to obtain accreditation.
“We will also be identifying and evaluating processes that can be remedied immediately, such as issues with the labeling and packaging of evidence both for submission and upon transfer from the [state forensic] laboratory and the Office of the Medical Investigator,” the statement added.
In June, the police department acknowledged several items of evidence, including fingernail clippings and hairs from Valencia’s body, were missing. That evidence still has not been found.
The missing evidence was made public by Garcia’s attorney, public defender Jennifer Burrill, who filed a motion to have the case dismissed. She also requested the independent audit, to which the District Attorney’s Office and District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer agreed.
But Marlowe Sommer on Friday denied Burrill’s motion to dismiss the case against Garcia. Family and friends of Valencia demonstrated outside the courthouse that day, appealing for the judge to allow the case to proceed.
In his statement, Varela wrote that prosecutors “anticipate that the SFPD evidence issue will affect the prosecution of Christopher Garcia. Nevertheless, our prosecutors are working hard to obtain a conviction and to bring justice to Selena and her family.”
Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin Oct. 16 before the trial starts Oct. 21.
Burrill told The New Mexican earlier this week the department’s evidence room issues potentially “could affect thousands of cases.”
With regard to audits, the city’s statement Wednesday incorrectly said Vialpando’s audit report had noted “no evidence room audits had been completed by department staff.”
Vialpando noted in her report she had only been shown documentation of audits in December 2018 and February 2019. Her report said the department had not been following its own policies about completing annual audits, monthly inspections and unannounced semi-annual random inspections of the evidence room.
Vialpando remarked in the report that other than those two audits, she had not received any documentation showing there had been other evidence room audits since 2014, over the tenure of three police chiefs: Eric Garcia, Patrick Gallagher and the current chief, Andrew Padilla, who took over in June 2018.
The city statement said staff had completed audits of the evidence room in May 2018, December 2018, February 2019 and in August 2019. It added a “further review” would be undertaken to determine if the department had done any other audits before May 2018.