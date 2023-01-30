The city of Santa Fe has terminated an agreement with the state Department of Game and Fish to purchase 23 acres, part of which would be used to complete a long-planned extension of Richards Avenue.

The city entered into the agreement in October 2022 for an original price of $3 million, based on an appraisal performed by the department. After the city’s appraisal of the property showed a value of $1.4 million, however, the two parties agreed to a third-party “desk review” of the two appraisals, which returned a value of $2.1 million.

Following a closed-door session Friday, the State Game Commission voted to reject the city’s offer and put the property back on the market.

