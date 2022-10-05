A flow of what appeared to be raw sewage made its way across the sidewalk and into the street Tuesday morning in front of the commercial complex at 901 W. San Mateo Road. The problem was fixed, but who is to blame for the recurring issue isn't clear.
A pedestrian said it was the second time in recent months she had happened upon raw sewage flowing from the property.
The city and the property manager gave conflicting accounts of whose pipes caused the overflow.
City of Santa Fe spokesman David Herndon said the blockage and overflow didn't originate from a city sewer line but from the private line of the commercial property.
"When notified of an overflow, City personnel proceed to the location as quickly as possible, they set up a safety perimeter, assess the situation and, if necessary, contact the property owners notifying that their line is overflowing and to send someone to clear their line that is causing an overflow," Herndon wrote in an email. "Wastewater Management Division stay on site to assist as needed to help get the problem resolved."
No fines were issued to the property owner in this case, Herndon added, and a private contractor cleared the obstruction.
Landseer Management manages the property, and the company's CEO Brant Goodman said his plumber told him the blockage was on the city line.
"We regularly jet those lines," Goodman said. "The cleanouts that were clogged were basically right there at the street. That tells me its backed up on the city line."
Resident Kathy Vinn said she walked past the leak in the morning, and it had worsened since Friday, when she first noticed sewage on the property. Vinn called Landseer Management as well as the city when she saw it, Vinn said, noting this was the second time sewage leaked from the property in several months. The first time it happened, Vinn said it took four or five days for someone to fix it.
"If it was just a private sewer leakage on private property, I’d shut up about it," Vinn said. "But it’s on a public sidewalk. It’s disgusting."