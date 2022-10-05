A flow of what appeared to be raw sewage made its way across the sidewalk and into the street Tuesday morning in front of the commercial complex at 901 W. San Mateo Road. The problem was fixed, but who is to blame for the recurring issue isn't clear.

A pedestrian said it was the second time in recent months she had happened upon raw sewage flowing from the property.

The city and the property manager gave conflicting accounts of whose pipes caused the overflow.

