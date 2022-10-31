City procurement officer leaves position By Nicholas Gilmore ngilmore@sfnewmexican.com Nicholas Gilmore Author email Oct 31, 2022 Oct 31, 2022 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save City Manager John Blair confirmed Monday Fran Dunaway has left her position as purchasing officer for the city of Santa Fe.In an email, Blair wrote: "Ms. Dunaway’s separation from the City is effective today."Blair declined to answer questions about whether the separation was the result of a termination or resignation, writing: "the City does not comment on pending personnel matters."Attempts to reach Dunaway Monday for comment were unsuccessful. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Gilmore Author email Follow Nicholas Gilmore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe police arrest pair wanted in Denver homicideFormer spokesman who accused Lujan Grisham of abuse breaks silenceSanta Fe Bar & Grill sells to Dr. Field Goods ownerNew poll shows Ronchetti with slim lead over Gov. Lujan GrishamLos Alamos Middle School cancels football game after players make racist chantsPojoaque police seize fentanyl, other drugs in traffic stopSanta Fe police arrest two suspects in Saturday homicideOfficials identify 15-year-old girl killed in Taos crashBreathing life into Santa Fe Plaza's Día de los Muertos celebrationSanta Fe High principal leaving in November Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Candidate who bolted Democratic Party looks for cover Phill Casaus On the eastern plains, settled law roils with new legislation Understanding Disability Pregnant women at risk of passing genetic disorder face fewer options Building Santa Fe Midtown, again: The saga continues, but moves along