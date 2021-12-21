The city of Santa Fe is hoping to place another Alternative Response Unit team on the streets to help address residents struggling with behavioral issues and mental health.
During Tuesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting, incoming Santa Fe fire Chief Brian Moya said the city has just hired three more case managers and a new case manager supervisor, which will allow for the creation of another two- to three-person response unit within the next “few months.”
The unit, which first hit the streets in May, includes a caseworker and a paramedic, but also can include a police officer. Though no officer currently is in the unit, it operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The data is showing that it is working,” Moya said. “I feel like I and Chief [Paul Joye of the Santa Fe Police Department] have a good enough working relationship. The fire and the police departments are trying to do one common thing, help the community, and that is what matters.”
The unit specializes in de-escalation techniques and helps put individuals in touch with area service providers — alleviating the strain on police.
According to data from May 5 to Nov. 30, the unit has responded to 765 calls.
A total of 313 of those calls included an officer with the ARU.
The majority of the calls, 37 percent, were for disorderly conduct; welfare checks made up another 30 percent of calls.
Fire department Battalion Chief Andres Mercado told the committee he believed the unit was going a long way toward helping reduce the overall police department workload by taking the some of the calls that aren’t fit for the department.
According to the data, calls for 244 police units, 26 fire engines and 21 ambulances were canceled because of the unit’s responses.
Joye said the unit has helped improve personnel efficiency and he’s received positive reports from his officers on patrol about its impact.
“I have seen really nothing but opportunity and positive things from ARU,” Joye said to the committee.
But committee chairman and City Councilor Chris Rivera, said he was concerned so many of the calls — more than 50 percent — were unattended by police officers.
He said he didn’t want the unit to become “just a fire department response unit” with occasional police assistance, which he said doesn’t really change how the city has responded before to similar calls.
“You never know what is going to happen,” he said. “With PD not responding with ARU on more than 50 percent of their calls, that concerns me. You never know when something is going to happen but it only takes one incident to derail a program.”
Community Health and Safety Director Kyra Ochoa said while safety cannot be compromised, the ARU has the ability to triage calls and work closely with police to see which calls are fit for the unit’s skill set.
She said the city can look at how the unit needs to evolve moving forward.
She added that while she is happy the unit has reduced strain on the police department, the main goal was to address whether the city was providing the appropriate public safety response to community members.
Still, Mercado said when the next Alternative Response Unit comes online, an officer will be embedded in the team for an undetermined period.
This is good to hear. It's a work in progress that has already made progress and yielded some positive results. Room for improvement, duh, but we are headed in the right direction. As wealth disparities become even more obscene, things are only going to get worse.
I think we have to un-obscenize the wealth distribution. The last thing we need is to be constantly depending on emergency services because the nation has become something out of a dystopian novel. As if we are not getting there already.
BTW, Chris Rivera, of the Public Safety Committee, a retired fireman, LOVES cops, and will hear no criticism. He's a big reason that the PSC never acts on police issues. They wouldn't even support putting the SFPD policies online. The finally happened because of Signe. https://www.santafenm.gov/archive_center/20#cat-9565 for the policies. Check the Pursuit policy and the Use of Force policy, and you will see that SFPD DOES NOT follow those policies. The PSC "should" deal with that, but of course does not. Thanks, Chris Rivera...
We discussed these ARUs for a long time at yesterday's Public Safety Committee meeting. Seems like a good idea to me and I surmise, from the discussion, that its a work in progress.
In fact perhaps the BEST thing about this is that the police ARE NOT involved, as their training does not support this activity. They are far too reliant on firearms, with very poor defensive tactics training and de-escalation skills. Their training is "we only draw our gun when lethal force is necessary" and then we use it. This is of course a convenient lie, as the recent pic of the SWAT team at the motel shows them standing with guns drawn. We must break through these lies; and until then keep the police OUT of the ARUs. Firemen don't carry guns, and that's a good thing. This is not to say we should "defund" the police; we need, desperately, to retrain the police, as their curriculum, esp since 2013 is far too violent.
This is what is meant by “Defund the Police”. Any objections?
Getting the P.D. up to full staffing is a separate and urgent issue, IMHO. Lots of vacancies and if we want to see good coverage and rapid emergency response when an officer is needed, we need enough cops on the street. But that doesn't mean a sworn officer is the only tool in the public safety toolbox. Its not an either/or.
Spot on, Khal...👍👍👍
Russell, it might better be called "re-fund" the police and public service. The old slogan is misleading.
totally support the concept as worked in mental health in san Francisco where our similar team had dramatic effects serving the un-housed community including dramatic savings in both related costs and manpower use. Kudos on doing the right thing for a change.
