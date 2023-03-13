Santa Fe Park Ranger Jason Sharp was overseeing a crew cleaning up debris Monday from an encampment in a tunnel near St. Francis Drive and Siringo Road. 

Sharp's team, with the help of contracted workers, have been clearing homeless camps since September. City park rangers patrol areas where they typically pop up — parks, arroyos and other open spaces — find the campsites, serve 24-hour notices to occupants and later return with a cleanup crew. Part of Sharp's job as a ranger is to build a rapport with members of the homeless community and refer them to services like shelters. 

Sharp said 21 camps have been cleared since Feb. 27. 