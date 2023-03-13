City Park Rangers Jason Sharp, left, and Andres Montoya-Lopez speak outside of a tunnel beneath the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Siringo Road on Monday where work continues to clear out a homeless encampment. Montoya-Lopez said crews have cleaned up 21 encampments in the city since February 27.
Santa Fe Park Ranger Jason Sharp was overseeing a crew cleaning up debris Monday from an encampment in a tunnel near St. Francis Drive and Siringo Road.
Sharp's team, with the help of contracted workers, have been clearing homeless camps since September. City park rangers patrol areas where they typically pop up — parks, arroyos and other open spaces — find the campsites, serve 24-hour notices to occupants and later return with a cleanup crew. Part of Sharp's job as a ranger is to build a rapport with members of the homeless community and refer them to services like shelters.
Sharp said 21 camps have been cleared since Feb. 27.
"The cleanup is kind of the easy part," he said. "The hard part is keeping the camp from coming back."
The crews' work clearing camps from public spaces will continue, but the city Parks and Open Space Division faces much more maintenance work as the summer season approaches. It now has too few staff members to accomplish the projects on their own. Division Director Melissa McDonald said recent "rapid-hire" events held to recruit seasonal workers haven't drawn enough job candidates to fill all of the open positions.
Recently, the City Council approved on-call service contracts with six local companies that will allow the division to hire them for maintenance work, including landscaping and repairs, when extra hands are needed. The companies are Cassidy's Landscaping Inc., Daniel's Landscaping and Construction, High Desert Landscape Maintenance, Franco's Trees and Landscaping, Proscape Landscape Management and Seeds of Wisdom. Each of the four-year contracts is worth up to $1 million a year.
McDonald said the contracts come in handy when there is emergency work to be done as well as specialized work, such as irrigation repair, which requires a certified irrigator.
The city allocated $300,000 in February for encampment cleanup services, which are performed with the help of local contractors. The money came from gross receipts tax revenue that exceeded the amount projected last year in the city budget.
"Whenever we use labor, we go through the following protocols: Can we hire enough people to do the work? Can we hire temps to the work? Are there contracts available that will accelerate the work if we can’t satisfy those top two?" McDonald said.
In addition to encampment cleanup, she anticipates contractors will help complete jobs like landscaping installation in medians and baseball fields, weed management, flood repairs, removal of fallen trees, and even removal of ice and snow during emergencies.
McDonald also said her division expects a surge in weeds this year due to the volume of seeds produced during last summer's monsoon.
"I want to remind folks that we had record rainfall last year," McDonald said, "and all of the weeds that were not pulled or cut back, whether in public spaces or private spaces, are going to contribute to this year's seed growth."
Parks employees and contractors will work aggressively to get ahead of the problem from last year's "record growth of weeds," she said.
"It's always difficult to know when and how frequently we're going to have rain," she added, "so that always plays into whether or not we're using these contracts and how we're staging out things, but we are anticipating a higher-than-normal weed year."