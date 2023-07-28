City and county law enforcement agencies will soon begin deploying unmanned drones to aid in their police work.
The Santa Fe Police Department has purchased five new drones, and the sheriff’s office now has two. Agency leaders say officers and investigators are now being trained and certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to use them, and the city’s drones could be in use by mid to late August.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin said they expect the drones to be used for search and rescue missions, crime scene investigation and critical incident response. In addition, the sheriff’s office expects to use its drones for sex offender compliance, such as ensuring sex offenders provide the office with accurate addresses, Sheriff Adan Mendoza wrote in an email.
The sheriff’s office used funds from the federal Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program, designed to improve sex offender registration systems and enforcement, to purchase its drones — one more than a year ago for about $4,000 and the other a couple months ago for about $6,000.
Drones also could be used to monitor the massive crowds that attend the burning of Zozobra each year, Champlin said, and “for other law enforcement purposes,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
“The drones will not be used to invade the privacy of our citizens,” the city department said in a statement Thursday.
Neither agency sought public input on its policies for operating the devices, which often raise privacy concerns, or governing body approval of their use. Such public processes weren’t required, Champlin and Mendoza said.
Jennifer Burrill, president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, said Friday the local law enforcement agencies’ use of the devices is “deeply concerning ... because it’s a broad area of surveillance without a warrant.”
The devices will increase discovery requirements, or the process of evidence sharing in criminal cases, “in terms of turning over all that footage that they collect off of the drones,” she said. “It’s definitely something we will keep an eye on.”
The police department spent $23,888 for the five drones — an amount that didn’t require council approval, and the department didn’t want to fall behind in implementing the new technology, Champlin said.
Mayor Alan Webber said Friday the city’s new drone program is a way to augment the use of police officers in a time when hiring and keeping them on the job is increasingly difficult.
“Using technology to use officers more efficiently really serves the public interest,” Webber said.
Santa Fe police have created a “comprehensive policy framework, detailing clear guidelines and protocols for the use of drones,” with a focus on “respect for citizens’ privacy and civil rights” as well as “maintaining transparency and accountability,” the agency said in its statement.
A committee of city police officers spent more than six months drafting the regulations, Champlin said. “This wasn’t something that was rushed together.”
The committee reviewed policies used by other departments across the country and consulted with the city’s legal department in developing the rules, he added.
Webber said it’s “standard operating procedure” for the police department to develop its own policies internally, and he welcomes the use of the drones as a tool to provide “safer and better solutions” for public safety.
The policy signed by Chief Paul Joye in April states the drones “shall not be used for routine observation of the public at large,” and “shall not be used for covert surveilling or ‘spying’ on the public without a search warrant or lawful order.”
In situations in which officers believe a device “will collect evidence of criminal activity” or “in a manner that may intrude upon reasonable expectations of privacy, the agency will obtain a search warrant where required by law prior to conducting the flight,” the policy states.
“From what I understand, there will be some important outreach now, and public input will be ongoing, as well as transparency in the way the drones will be used,” he said.
Asked if the city would adjust drone polices based on public input, the mayor said that “depends on what the concern is.”
The Sheriff’s Office is still working on a policy for using its drones, Mendoza wrote in an email.
“We anticipate that the policy will be finalized in the next few months,” he wrote.
Footage from the drones would be subject to public records requests, he wrote.
Champlin said the city’s DJI Maverick 3 Enterprise devices measure about 14 inches by 11 inches and weigh about 2.3 pounds. They are operational as is, he added, but the department is considering purchasing software from Axon — a company that provides electronic weapons and lapel cameras — to enhance capabilities.
The estimated cost of the software is $12,900 per year, he said, and it would allow supervisors to view footage taken from drones in real time on their cellphones and provide data for use in training.
The software also could provide transparency, Champlin said, creating maps showing where the drones have been deployed. “Unless it was a matter of confidentiality or public safety or something, most flight paths would be posted online,” he said.
Champlin said he wasn’t sure if the footage captured by the drones would be subject to public records requests.
“We recognize the importance of transparency and will share updates about the program with the public on a regular basis,” the deputy chief said in a statement.
The police department plans to integrate drone flight information into the department’s webpage at a later date to ensure public awareness, he said.