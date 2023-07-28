City and county law enforcement agencies will soon begin deploying unmanned drones to aid in their police work.

The Santa Fe Police Department has purchased five new drones, and the sheriff’s office now has two. Agency leaders say officers and investigators are now being trained and certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to use them, and the city’s drones could be in use by mid to late August.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin said they expect the drones to be used for search and rescue missions, crime scene investigation and critical incident response. In addition, the sheriff’s office expects to use its drones for sex offender compliance, such as ensuring sex offenders provide the office with accurate addresses, Sheriff Adan Mendoza wrote in an email.

