Portions of the popular Genoveva Chavez Community Center are scheduled to reopen under reduced hours July 13.
The recreation center, which has been closed since March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, will open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. The facility will remain closed Sundays.
"We’re going to open up adhering to all the COVID safety practices that are out there," John Muñoz, the city's parks and recreation director, said Monday.
The fitness center will be open, but certain pieces of equipment and areas will be off limits as part of an effort to maintain a 6-foot separation among patrons. Water fountains will be "taped off as well, so we're encouraging people to bring in their own water or beverage containers and to take them home with them," Muñoz said.
The pool will be open but only for lap swimming. The locker rooms will be closed off.
"Generally, NMED [the New Mexico Environment Department] has a requirement to shower before using the pool, and they have given us a waiver or changed their process temporarily for that, so people are encouraged strongly to shower at home before and after their swim session," Muñoz said.
The ice rink will remain closed.
"Under the governor’s orders, that is a facility that is to remain closed," Muñoz said.
There are no immediate plans to reopen the Fort Marcy or Salvador Perez recreation complexes or Bicentennial Pool. The Salvador Perez Recreation Complex is undergoing a major remodel that is nearing completion.
"Right now, we're going to start with the Genoveva Chavez Center and work through our processes there," said Muñoz, who called it a soft opening.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.