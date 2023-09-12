The city of Santa Fe is set to invest nearly $17 million in repairs and upgrades to 80-year-old Nichols Dam, in part to correct flaws in the earthen structure and to ensure the reservoir is able to help supply water to city households well into the future.
Nichols Dam creates the smaller of two municipal reservoirs in the foothills east of the city, where mountain flows from the Santa Fe River are stored.
The project, which requires draining Nichols Reservoir, is expected to be complete in 2025. It comes after the State Engineer’s Office downgraded the dam’s rating from “satisfactory” to “poor” in 2019 when an analysis discovered flaws that could pose safety risks. McClure Dam, which creates a much larger reservoir upstream in the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed, also was rated poor.
They joined more than 200 dams in the state that were given a poor rating in 2018 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a problem with an estimated price tag at the time of $250 million. The possibility of catastrophic events and the long list of maintenance needs to prevent such crises raised alarms among state officials and lawmakers.
City officials have downplayed the potential dangers posed by the city’s aging dams, which have undergone maintenance projects and upgrades in the last decade.
“I would hate for people to be lying awake thinking a wall of water is going to be coming at them,” said John Del Mar, an engineer supervisor for the city Water Division.
The odds of deficiencies in Nichols Dam causing it to fail are between 1 in 100,000 and 1 in 1 million, he added.
The City Council is scheduled Wednesday to consider a contract worth more than $16.9 million for the Nichols Dam work with CF Padilla, a Native American-owned construction firm based at Isleta Pueblo. CF Padilla submitted the only bid for the project after two other companies unexpectedly dropped out of the proposal process, officials said.
Del Mar expressed confidence in the company. “It’s a very capable team,” he said.
If the council approves the contract — a big step forward in the long-planned project — work will likely get underway in about a year. CF Padilla will repair the dam’s structural problems and make several upgrades that city water officials say will improve water quality and make it easier to control the flow of Santa Fe River water downstream from the reservoir, where it is sent to the Canyon Road Water Treatment Plant, the Acequia Madre and a stretch of the riverbed, creating a “living river” through downtown Santa Fe and areas west.
“We’ll have a lot more operational flexibility,” Del Mar said.
Money for the repairs will come from the city’s water enterprise fund, which collects revenues from water ratepayers. Del Mar said the Water Division is also pursuing state and federal funds, “but they will not drive the project.”
The Nichols Reservoir, built in 1943, has a capacity of 663 acre-feet of water — or more than 216 million gallons — and is 78% full after a heavier than normal snowmelt runoff this spring. That compares with more than 1 billion gallons of capacity at McClure, which is now 55% full.
Del Mar said the 2019 risk analysis the city commissioned found cracks in the dam’s outlet conduit that allowed water to flow into the dam from outside. The water flowing in can carry material such as sand or clay, he said, and if too much of that material leaves the dam, it can create voids, or pockets of water along the conduit.
“It becomes sort of a leak; in the most extreme case it can cause a failure of the dam,” he said, though he noted there is no indication from any monitoring by the city or the State Engineer’s Office the dam is in danger of failing.
To fix the problem, contractors will create a new concrete-encased steel outlet conduit for the dam as well as install a new liner on the conduit that flows through the dam. The conduit is at the bottom of the reservoir, which will have to be completely drained for the construction to take place.
The water won’t be emptied in one surge into the river. Instead, it will be drained over several months.
While the reservoir is empty, the Water Division will complete other improvement projects, including the installation of a raw water line to the Canyon Road plant, installation of an aeration system in the reservoir to improve the water quality and repairs to the dam’s intake structure, Del Mar said.
Part of the project is to address problems that arose after previous construction on the intake, which also was done on the McClure Dam, he said. After the Nichols project is complete, similar work likely will be needed to fix the problem at McClure.
The reservoirs used to have vertical intake structures, and employees would paddle out in a boat to reach them, Del Mar said. In 2013 through 2016, work was conducted on both reservoirs to replace the original intake structures with inclined versions that slope down into the reservoirs from their rims. However, Del Mar said, the structures developed cracks in the concrete and sometimes shake when flow rates are high.
The city is in mediation with the original contractor, he said, but is working to correct the issues in the meantime.
The project was carried out by contractor RMCI Inc., with a design contract with Santa Fe Engineering Consultants, according to the city.
At the other end of Nichols Dam, crews will make upgrades to the discharge valve that will make it easier to measure and control how much water is going downstream.
“This works, but it’s 1940s technology,” Del Mar said of the current hardware. “There’s some charm to that, but it has its limitations.”
Some of the initial work and ordering of parts could start later this month, but the bulk of the project will not begin until at least next fall.
The draining of the reservoir has to happen after the spring runoff, when the reservoirs are at their fullest, and after the summer months, when the city’s demand for water is up to three times higher than in winter. That would mean major repairs would start about this time next year and ideally be finished sometime the following spring, Del Mar said.
If there are delays in receiving parts needed for construction, the city might have to wait until the fall of 2025 to begin, he added.
This will be CF Padilla’s first contract with the city and its biggest project to date. It has worked on a number of other dam projects with the Army Corps of Engineers, including at Santa Rosa Lake and Cochiti Lake.
“We’re excited for it,” managing member Clayton Padilla said of the Nichols Dam project.
Sushil Chaudhary, Dam Safety Bureau chief for the State Engineer’s Office, said if the project is done well, it should address all of the concerns at the city reservoir “for quite some time.”
“They are really taking a comprehensive approach by looking at all the deficiencies and issues at the dam and addressing them so they will not have these recurring issues coming up in the near future,” he said.