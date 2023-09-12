The city of Santa Fe is set to invest nearly $17 million in repairs and upgrades to 80-year-old Nichols Dam, in part to correct flaws in the earthen structure and to ensure the reservoir is able to help supply water to city households well into the future.

Nichols Dam creates the smaller of two municipal reservoirs in the foothills east of the city, where mountain flows from the Santa Fe River are stored.

The project, which requires draining Nichols Reservoir, is expected to be complete in 2025. It comes after the State Engineer’s Office downgraded the dam’s rating from “satisfactory” to “poor” in 2019 when an analysis discovered flaws that could pose safety risks. McClure Dam, which creates a much larger reservoir upstream in the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed, also was rated poor.

Recommended for you