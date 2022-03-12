RIO RANCHO — Senior officer Robert Duran’s body was accompanied by a bagpipe band and most if not all of his colleagues within the Santa Fe Police Department into the Rio Rancho Events Center — the beginning of an emotional remembrance Saturday.
Duran, 43, died March 2 in a head-on crash on Interstate 25 that began with the report of a kidnapping.
His service was attended by many city leaders and law enforcement officers throughout New Mexico.
“We lost him, but not his example or his story,” Mayor Alan Webber said during one of the eulogies.
Also present was Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
