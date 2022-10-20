Midtown-sanchez..png

The former Santa Fe College of Art and Design in April. The Santa Fe Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday night to recommend approval of a half-dozen measures in preparation for a massive redevelopment of the 64-acre campus on St. Michael’s Drive.

 Photo Luis Sánchez Saturno/ New Mexican file photo

Santa Fe Planning Commissioner Daniel Pava called the city’s four-year planning process for the midtown campus development “certainly inclusionary” and “possibly transformative.”

Commission Chairwoman Janet Clow said she was “blown away” by thorough and detailed application materials, in particular when it came to applying public input.

The commission voted unanimously Thursday night to recommend approval of a half-dozen measures in preparation for a massive redevelopment of the 64-acre former college campus on St. Michael’s Drive, including a master plan for the property and zoning changes to allow for mixed uses.

