The former Santa Fe College of Art and Design in April.
Santa Fe Planning Commissioner Daniel Pava called the city’s four-year planning process for the midtown campus development “certainly inclusionary” and “possibly transformative.”
Commission Chairwoman Janet Clow said she was “blown away” by thorough and detailed application materials, in particular when it came to applying public input.
The commission voted unanimously Thursday night to recommend approval of a half-dozen measures in preparation for a massive redevelopment of the 64-acre former college campus on St. Michael’s Drive, including a master plan for the property and zoning changes to allow for mixed uses.
City Economic and Community Development Director Rich Brown, who oversaw the process of creating the midtown plan, expressed confidence the project would gain City Council approval next month.
“Midtown is moving forward,” Brown said. “ ... We are excited to use this momentum to get on with the redevelopment of a new city center for Santa Fe.”
Some members of the community who spoke at the public meeting did not share the enthusiasm of city officials and planning commissioners.
Thomas Properties owner Forrest Thomas and four other business owners and residents with property near the midtown site submitted a 10-page letter to the commission urging it to incorporate changes to the Midtown Land Development Plan. Their opposition focused heavily on maps and illustrations that appeared to suggest roads would run through private property bordering the campus and raised questions about property lines.
The planning team, however, indicated it had removed most errors of this type and referred to the maps as “conceptual.”
“While these have been called ‘conceptual,’ they are in fact planned,” Thomas said. “The city and its consultants did not even speak with us. ... This plan will disincentivize me and other shopping center owners from redeveloping.”
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez wrote a letter to the city with similar concerns, saying “it appears the City would seek to take possession of SFPS property which would result in costly and protracted litigation.”
Clow asked city staff and consultants to “work with the outlying property owners to appease them that they’re not going to have a road through their building.”
“The city of Santa Fe wouldn’t be able to do that anyway,” she said.
“It was not intentional to threaten or entitle any other properties,” case manager Heather Lamboy said.
City staff included a condition of approval for the midtown master plan: “Any text or graphics included in the Midtown Master Plan proposal and associated case documents referencing proposed, desired or long-range improvements” that would extend to properties outside the city-owned campus “shall be not subject to any recommendation or final action related to the Master Plan.”