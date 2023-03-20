City Finance Director Emily Oster said Monday city officials have been in discussions with S&P Global Ratings about its decision last week to place Santa Fe on a “CreditWatch Negative,” a warning the company could withdraw the city’s favorable “AA” bond rating if it does not provide audited financial statements from fiscal year 2021 by mid-April.

Last week, S&P Global Ratings included Santa Fe on a list of U.S. municipalities and other public entities whose bond ratings were at risk of being withdrawn due to missing financial statements.

The potential action could make the city’s bonds less attractive to investors, resulting in higher interest rates.