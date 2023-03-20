City Finance Director Emily Oster said Monday city officials have been in discussions with S&P Global Ratings about its decision last week to place Santa Fe on a “CreditWatch Negative,” a warning the company could withdraw the city’s favorable “AA” bond rating if it does not provide audited financial statements from fiscal year 2021 by mid-April.
Last week, S&P Global Ratings included Santa Fe on a list of U.S. municipalities and other public entities whose bond ratings were at risk of being withdrawn due to missing financial statements.
The potential action could make the city’s bonds less attractive to investors, resulting in higher interest rates.
“It’s not a foregone conclusion, what S&P is going to do,” Oster said, adding the company could instead temporarily suspend the ratings or delay action. She said S&P did not issue any statement on the city’s credit-worthiness itself.
Oster did not answer whether the city will be able to produce audited financial statements from 2021 — which must first undergo review by the State Auditor’s Office — to S&P by the 30-day deadline.
The city for years has struggled to meet a December deadline to submit financial audits to the State Auditor’s Office and is now behind on filing the reports for two fiscal years. This could have financial consequences related to borrowing as well as the availability of funding for capital projects that flows from the state Legislature each year.
In October, city officials announced a goal of June 30, 2023, to submit completed financial audits for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, a timeline under which the audits would be late by more than 18 and six months, respectively.
Oster, who began as the city finance director in September 2022, has since delivered regular updates on the audit progress at City Council meetings, stating several times the city was on track to complete both audits by June 30.
In the city’s first 2023 quarterly status report, submitted to the state auditor March 15, however, Oster wrote the timeline for the second audit’s completion was “subject to change,” prompting questions from State Auditor Joseph Maestas about the city’s timeline.
On Monday, Oster was vague about committing to the June 30 completion goal.
“I don’t have any information to suggest that is not the timeline anymore,” Oster said. “None of us have a crystal ball or a DeLorean to be able to say when exactly these reports are going to be submitted to the State Auditor’s Office, but that’s the timeline that we’re currently working on.”
Maestas hand-delivered a packet of information on the the city’s rating status and Oster’s quarterly report to Santa Fe’s legislative delegation Friday at the state Capitol. The city has about $10 million in capital outlay funding being withheld due to late audit reports, and another $13 million from this year’s legislative session is likely to be withheld, Maestas wrote.
City Manager John Blair questioned whether Maestas was acting fairly by sending letters to the legislative delegation and city councilors that detailed the city’s bond rating situation, along with potential concerns over millions of dollars in withheld state capital outlay.
“Did every entity that was late in New Mexico get a similar letter?” Blair said. “I hope so, out of fairness. ... If not, why are we being singled out?”
Maestas, a former Santa Fe city councilor and 2018 mayoral candidate, was elected state auditor in November and took office in January.
Late last week, in an interview about S&P’s action, Maestas said other credit rating agencies, such as Fitch Group and Moody’s Investor Services, could follow S&P.
“This could be catastrophic in terms of all the legal instruments the city currently operates,” he said.
He said he planned to meet with officials from the state Department of Finance and Administration to discuss the city’s financial issues.
Meanwhile, a city finance official who had been involved in the process of resolving the city’s audit woes now has a high-level position in the State Auditor’s Office. Former city Accounting Officer Ricky Bejarano had worked on the city audits for much of 2022 before joining the state team responsible for oversight of those processes.
Bejarano — who presented an audit update to the City Council as late as December 2022 — joined Maestas’ office Jan. 2 as deputy state auditor.
Former city employee Daniel Maki, who also currently works at the State Auditor’s Office as director of policy, declined to comment Monday on the city’s late audits or potential consequences, citing the office’s requirement to remain independent per the state’s audit rule.
City Councilor Michael Garcia, who has been the most outspoken on the council about the problems raised by the city’s late audits, said Monday, “I’ve been bringing forth concerns for years that have been dismissed. When are we going to take some serious action to put some systems in place to hold the city accountable?”
Councilor and Finance Committee Chairwoman Carol Romero-Wirth said S&P’s potential action is a reminder of how critical it is to have timely audits, but she said she is not concerned.
“We are well aware how important it is for us to get these audits done,” she said Monday. “We’re on a path to getting them done.”