City officials and contractors on Monday discussed putting a roundabout on the long-planned Richards Avenue extension to help slow drivers and create a smoother traffic flow in a new stretch of the roadway in central Santa Fe.

The proposed addition failed to placate the project’s critics, however.

Some residents support the connector route because it would relieve traffic on streets in surrounding neighborhoods and provide a more direct route between Cerrillos Road and Rodeo Road, where Richards Avenue heads south to the Santa Fe Community College District.

