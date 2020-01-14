Kevin Kellogg resigned as the city of Santa Fe’s asset development manager last month but remains on the payroll.
Kellogg “was asked to continue in an advisory role to tie up loose ends on projects until a new asset manager can be hired,” city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said Tuesday in an email.
The city is paying Kellogg $48 an hour, the same hourly rate he had as a full-time city employee, but he isn’t receiving benefits, Chacon wrote.
Kellogg and his wife, former city Land Use Director Carol Johnson, announced last month they were moving to Oregon “due to the urgent need” for Johnson to care for a family member.
Their resignations were effective Dec. 13 and were announced less than two weeks after The New Mexican reported that Kellogg had failed to obtain a building permit for construction work at their home, though city officials said their departure had nothing to do with the brouhaha.
Chacon said Kellogg, who joined the city in April following a six-month stint as executive director of the nonprofit Housing Trust in Santa Fe, made a special trip to Santa Fe last week to help with the transition resulting from his departure.
“HR is sending out requests this week for applications to fill his position before his tenure ends, likely towards the end of January,” she wrote.
