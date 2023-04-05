The black and white "road closed" signs on West Alameda Street may be up a lot longer than originally anticipated.
The repair of a roadway collapse on West Alameda could take up to three months to complete.
"At this point, we don't think there's any way to temporarily open the road," said Regina Wheeler, the city of Santa Fe's public works director.
"It's the largest drainage area that crosses Alameda; it's two 60-inch culverts," she said. "That's a lot of water, so at this point, the team can't see a way to do a temporary fix and then open the road. We feel like we need to do the whole fix."
Last week, two concrete culverts under the roadway near 2530 West Alameda collapsed and caused the pavement above to cave in, prompting the city to close the street from Calle Nopal to Siler Road to traffic traveling through the area.
District 1 City Councilor Renee Villarreal wrote in an email Tuesday it's frustrating to hear about the culvert collapse and the time it may take to complete the repairs.
"Those of us that live in this part of town are already noticing the change in traffic patterns with increased traffic on Agua Fria during peak times and this will likely continue while the repairs get completed," she wrote.
The other District 1 city councilor, Signe Lindell, did not return a message seeking comment.
Wheeler said the cause of the collapse remains unknown.
"It has rained over the past month, but it wasn't raining at the time," she said. "We're not exactly sure why it decided to cut loose."
Wheeler said the two "gigantic" culverts were in segments but not cemented together.
"We found [the collapse] at 5 o'clock in the morning on Thursday [March 30]," she said. "Thank goodness we found it before anybody else did. We haven't heard of any accidents or injuries around it."
The city said last week it had hired a contractor to excavate the collapse and an engineer to make plans for repairs.
Wheeler said the contractor stabilized the site.
"There were pieces of the culvert [and the road] falling into the arroyo," she said.
The city also brought in an engineer who is familiar with that particular stretch of roadway.
"The city has been aware that West Alameda needs some major road redesign and drainage design work," she said. "We've been carrying this capital project for as long as I've been here, and it's been involved in the negotiations with [Santa Fe County] because, by the annexation agreement, they were going to pay for part of the work on the road."
Villarreal wrote she had advocated for adding that section of West Alameda into the city's legislative capital outlay priority list for upgrades but was outvoted.
"We also need to finalize the annexation agreement in this area with [Santa Fe] County so that we can formalize an agreement to upgrade this road," she wrote. "It is now more urgent than ever to get this roadway repaired and upgraded, in partnership with the County of Santa Fe."
Although work on the roadway had not been started partly because the city and county had been in negotiations over the annexation agreement, Wheeler said other work had been completed, including a drainage and road study.
"That really is the first step, and then the next step would be going into design, and that's where we wanted to get clear with the county how we were going to share in the project," she said.
The engineer the city hired was involved in the 2021 study and is working on a design the Public Works Department will begin to review at the end of this week, she said, adding the department plans to present a budget adjustment request to the City Council to pay for the project in the next few weeks.
"If there is a bright side to something like this that happens, we would have had to do this work as part of the larger West Alameda project that we knew was coming," Wheeler said. "Now we're doing this piece, so that'll make the rest of the project more affordable. Get it done. Get it safe. Get it stable."
In the meantime, Wheeler said the city will likely add more signs on West Alameda, which serves as an east-west thoroughfare in Santa Fe, to make it abundantly clear a section of the roadway is closed.
"I feel like by now everybody knows" the road is closed, she said. "They've tried once to get through, and they're like, 'OK, it's really closed.' "