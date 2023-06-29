The city of Santa Fe’s finance director said a long-overdue audit is scheduled to be submitted to the state Friday, just in time to make a deadline that has bedeviled top officials and prompted scrutiny from the State Auditor’s Office.
City Finance Director Emily Oster said Thursday she planned to submit the audit for the fiscal year ending in 2021 to the state Friday, the last day of the 2023 fiscal year.
The effort to deliver the overdue audit has come with the help of several outside firms at a cost to the city of at least $4 million.
The city contracted with various firms for accounting and audit preparation services, as well as consultation on other financial matters, aiming to catch up on years’ worth of work that had to be done before the city’s financial statements could even be audited.
Oster cautioned that with a staffing vacancy rate continuing to hover around 30% in the city’s finance department, the city may be leaning on such contractual services for at least another year.
“Being behind on audits makes the City more reliant on contractual support,” Oster wrote in an email Thursday. “Closing out FY21 and FY22 will help tremendously, and when we are caught up on audits, I expect we will need less contractual support.”
Oster, who formerly worked in the state Department of Finance and Administration, was hired to lead the troubled finance department in September 2022 as criticism mounted over late audits. Like her predecessors, she noted the staffing difficulties had been a challenge in completing audits.
“I believe we are moving in the right direction with staffing, although it is slower than I had hoped, and we are struggling to find qualified candidates with expertise in government finance,” Oster wrote in an email. “We are building out the Finance Department team with the goal of filling positions, training and developing staff, and reducing reliance on contractual support.”
The department currently has 17 vacancies out of its 56 positions, an increase from the 14 vacancies it had over the winter, Oster wrote.
It isn’t clear when the city began contracting out its accounting work, but a large contract with its previous audit firm was approved in fall.
In August 2022, Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council approved an increase to a contract with the firm CliftonLarsenAllen for accounting services to catch up on years of work. The increase allowed for the city to pay the firm a little more than $3 million in a year to help perform the work of the gutted accounting division. It also came with an option to renew for four years.
During a City Council Finance Committee consideration of the contract at the time, members of the city’s finance team told councilors the accounting staff was down five positions and the contract would cover work that had been neglected for years.
CliftonLarsenAllen had previously been contracted as the city’s auditor, but dropped out of the engagement in April 2022, citing problems with the city’s financial record-keeping.
The city contracted with the firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram in October 2022 as its auditor for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, at a price of about $270,000 for each audit.
Earlier in the year, the city had approved increases totaling more than $1 million to four contracts for accounting services and audit preparation with four firms. Those contracts had originally been approved in 2021 for Jaramillo Accounting Group, Beasley Mitchell and Co., REDW LLC and HS3 Consultants.
Another 2022 contract for about $60,000 required Piñon Ventures LLC to “manage and coordinate the daily FY21 audit preparation process and FY22 close process by coordinating with City Department Staff and Audit Preparation Contractors.”
Piñon Ventures LLC is owned by Stephanie Woodruff, who is currently serving a second two-year term on the city Audit Committee, a position appointed by the mayor.
Woodruff could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Despite having two outstanding annual audits, the city received notification in June that S&P Global Ratings said the city is no longer on a “CreditWatch negative” listing. It had been on a watch list in the spring, a potential threat to its bond rating.