The city of Santa Fe’s finance director said a long-overdue audit is scheduled to be submitted to the state Friday, just in time to make a deadline that has bedeviled top officials and prompted scrutiny from the State Auditor’s Office.

City Finance Director Emily Oster said Thursday she planned to submit the audit for the fiscal year ending in 2021 to the state Friday, the last day of the 2023 fiscal year.

The effort to deliver the overdue audit has come with the help of several outside firms at a cost to the city of at least $4 million.

