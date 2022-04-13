editor's pick City offices closing early on Good Friday The New Mexican Phill Casaus Editor Author email Apr 13, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of Santa Fe offices — virtual, in-person and recreational facilities — will close at noon Friday in observance of Good Friday.All public library branches will close at 1 p.m.Recreation offices will be open during these hours:Fort Marcy Recreation Complex, 6 a.m. to noon.Salvador Perez Recreation Center, 7 a.m. to noon.Genoveva Chavez Community Center, 6 a.m. to noon.Pools will close at 11:30 a.m. at all three recreation facilities.Senior services will close at noon, with homebound meals being delivered in the morning. Transportation also will close at noon, with last call taken at 11 a.m.Santa Fe Trails and Santa Fe Ride will operate on regular schedules through the weekend, and trash and recycling pickup also will operate as scheduled. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Magic Table An Easter pie filled with memories Ringside Seat Picking New Mexico's four roughest, most interesting primaries Ringside Seat Senator sues fellow senator for petty retaliation Growing up Spanglish Canutito smiled 'muy grande porque estaba bien contento'
