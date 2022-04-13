City of Santa Fe offices — virtual, in-person and recreational facilities — will close at noon Friday in observance of Good Friday.

All public library branches will close at 1 p.m.

Recreation offices will be open during these hours:

  • Fort Marcy Recreation Complex, 6 a.m. to noon.
  • Salvador Perez Recreation Center, 7 a.m. to noon.
  • Genoveva Chavez Community Center, 6 a.m. to noon.
  • Pools will close at 11:30 a.m. at all three recreation facilities.

Senior services will close at noon, with homebound meals being delivered in the morning. Transportation also will close at noon, with last call taken at 11 a.m.

Santa Fe Trails and Santa Fe Ride will operate on regular schedules through the weekend, and trash and recycling pickup also will operate as scheduled.

