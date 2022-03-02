A city police officer and another driver were killed late Wednesday morning near Santa Fe after crashing into the vehicle of a kidnapping suspect during a chase on Interstate 25.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in a news release the collision occurred on the freeway north of Old Pecos Trail.
He did not identify the officer or the uninvolved motorist who died in the crash.
Law enforcement were still searching for the suspect Wednesday afternoon, and roadways near the crash site remained closed.
Mayor Alan Webber issued a statement on the deaths just before 4 p.m Wednesday through an email sent by City Manager John Blair.
“Tragically we have lost one of Santa Fe’s finest, a devoted police officer who gave his life in the line of duty and in service to this community," Webber said in the statement. "Our hearts are heavy, our community shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. We are thinking of his family. We send them our condolences and our love and extend our hands, our hearts and our hugs in sympathy. This hurts. And we are all hurting together.
“We also remember the innocent civilian whose life was lost in this tragedy," Webber continued. "To her family and friends, we send our thoughts and prayers.
“Let there be no doubt that the combined law enforcement officers who are now working on this will find the suspect. Justice will be done. I want to thank everyone in all of the law enforcement agencies and in the law enforcement community who are stepping up to help and who offered their support in this difficult time.”
Police received a call at 11:06 a.m. reporting an alleged kidnapping at the Rancho Vizcaya Apartments, Valdez said in the news release. "A male armed with a knife was taking a vehicle occupied by a woman."
Around 11:15, Santa Fe police spotted a vehicle occupied by the potential suspect near Sawmill Road and St. Francis Drive. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the release said, but the driver fled onto I-25, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.
"Between the Old Pecos Trail exit and the Eldorado Exit, the driver got on to the northbound lane of traffic traveling southbound," the release said. "A crash occurred at Mile Marker 286 in the northbound lane. The crash involved at least four vehicles; two Santa Fe Patrol Units, the fleeing vehicle and an uninvolved vehicle."
A woman in the fleeing vehicle, who was believed to be a victim, got out and was taken to a local hospital, the news release said.
I-25 and nearby Old Las Vegas Highway remained closed to traffic and were expected to be closed for hours, frustrating some drivers. Police asked area residents to remain in their homes as the investigation continued and urged drivers to seek alternate routes.
A city alert said southbound traffic on I-25 was being diverted at the Eldorado exit, 290. "Travel into Santa Fe can be accessed through State Rd 41 to County Rd 42 to Hwy 14," the alert said.
Police officers, traffic aides and even animal control officers were blocking off roadways near the Old Pecos Trail entrance to I-25 Wednesday afternoon.
A woman who said she witnessed part of the chase and aftermath of the crash said she was driving on I-25 south from Eldorado to Santa Fe around 11:30 a.m. when a small, white vehicle suddenly appeared coming straight at her “with cop cars behind it.”
The woman, who did not want to give her name, said the person driving the white vehicle veered across the median and into the northbound lanes — heading south.
“He was still going incorrectly,” she said. “The next thing I see there was vehicles everywhere including cop cars, and smoke everywhere.”
She said at least one vehicle was overturned and she saw a police officer “with a long weapon” aimed at another vehicle involved in the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(19) comments
This is ongoing…why did it drop off the top spot on this website??
shocking to hear so many people second guess the police who are making decisions on the spot w life and death ramifications. Even worse is making political points out of a tragedy caused by a violent criminal who kidnapped an innocent woman. No excuses. No justification.
First and most importantly, my condition and prayers to the families of the fallen officer and the innocent driver who were killed today. Secondly, we cannot afford to be complacent any longer as we go about our business in the city. We have to protect ourselves at all times.
So the officers during the chase decided to still follow the suspect even when the chase converted to the other lane? Did they think and see that there’s other vehicles on the road and that they should maneuver in a way to keep everyone safe and slow down so they don’t end up inside of another car? Seems like the officers were in a adrenaline rush and the cars might have spun out?? And the suspect still got away! Time to check the computer and see how fast everyone was going, except for the civilians vehicle that was killed trying to get to their destination. This is heartbreaking
This is a clear violation of the NM Safe Pursuit Act, and SFPD Pursuit policy. Such tragedies led to the passage of the Safe Pursuit Act in 2003, but our cops violate it all the time. We must STOP IGNORING these violations of our laws and policies. SFPD should go OUTSIDE for the next Chief, as our in state agencies very commonly violate our Pursuit and Use of Force laws. Such tragedies need not happen, if our laws were followed, and our very poor training, the worst in the state, corrected. SFPD will be sued on this one, and WE will pay. You can find SFPD policies at; https://www.santafenm.gov/archive_center/20#cat-9565 thanks to Signe, SFPD resisted posting them; the Sheriff won't post his policies; would rather surprise us. DO NOT vote for Sheriff Mendoza, who hires killers, like Ficke and Guzman.
The exploding wealth gap is fueling poverty, homelessness, addiction, crime, and disregard for life. This isn't a matter of just pull yourself up by your boot straps. We are never going to arrest our way out of this. I couldn't even bring myself to watch that $hit show State of the Union last night. They don't care about the have nots in this country and those of you that aren't in the 1% that side with the 1%, are complicit. You've got all kinds of issues with social programs for the poor and downtrodden, but see no fault in pandemic increases of 75.6 billion for Amazon and 40.7 billion for Walmart paying out a combined 3.5 billion in hazard pay, just to name a couple of example of greed unchecked. Citizen's United will never be overturned and the current desperation we see with our own eyes, and in the news will pale in comparison of what things will be like in 5 years. So go ahead, fund the police more and more and we'll see how that's going to stop poverty and it's effects on us.
Poverty is the worst form of violence.
Mahatma Gandhi
My heart goes out to this officer, the other deceased and their loved ones. Thanks to this officer, the woman is alive, I imagine.
Ok, but in the meantime I want these criminals stopped.
Carjackings are society's fault? I want to know more about this individual before I decide to blame courts, juries, Republicans, Democrats, Independents, the 1%, the 5%, or the 95%. Meanwhile, if these become common, we have a problem.
The “wealth gap, poverty, homelessness, addiction” etc. are not acceptable excuses for crime or bad behavior. Something really bad has happened in our society; perhaps poor parenting and a lack of accountability. Everyone (parents, educators, courts) needs to take responsibility and stop making excuses for those who are making a mess of modern day life.
And . . . poverty is NOT a form of violence
This kidnapping occurred near the Walgreens that is unsafe to shop at, and near the Santa Fe Suites that have been turned into housing for the formerly homeless. There are lots of creeps now around this area. Guess I won't be shopping at the Albertsons either now (I witnessed a bold robbery at the Walgreens Monday morning). Police need to do a sweep of the arroyo homeless camp where there was a fire last month to put in jail these bad actors, maybe see who is actually living at the Santa Fe Suites too. Get your pepper spray out folks!
Please refrain from implying homeless people are responsible until confirmation. The statistics about men who violently harm women suggests someone known to the person kidnapped.
Do you mean the Albertson's off of Zia/St. Francis?
And it will continue to get worse Khal, just as long as our legislators, prosecutors and judges are soft on crime.
Easier said than done, and yes, I’m arm chair quarterbacking here, but maybe these chases should only take place up until the dash cam gets a good picture of the fleeing vehicle and then back off and call for a massive “all points / back up”. Many of these criminal a_ _holes simply refuse to pull over resulting in tragic events like this one. Condolences to the officers family.
They can’t back off if there is a victim/hostage in the car
[thumbup][thumbup]
The situation changes when there is a violent crime and a hostage situation. Maybe wait until the facts are in before critiquing.
There are too many of these @#$%^& bums in NM for my taste, always causing crime and chaos.
I agree. Throwing money at the poverty and homeless isn’t going solve anything. Government handouts is part of the problem. Not sure what the solution is but more government handouts isn’t.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.