CliftonLarsonAllen, the auditing firm hired to help the city of Santa Fe complete a financial audit due in December has resigned from the job, and State Auditor Brian Colón announced Tuesday his agency plans to intervene in the city's audit process.
Colón said in an interview Monday the city was "essentially fired by its auditor."
"The house is on fire," Colón said. "And I am going to move on with some drastic measures."
Representatives for CliftonLarsonAllen could not immediately be reached for comment on the matter.
Later Tuesday, the State Auditor's Office released a statement on plans for state financial intervention "to prevent further financial crisis."
The statement said "worsening fiscal mismanagement led to conditions that precluded the audit from being completed. Those conditions include a high-risk audit environment, together with the City’s failure to reconcile cash, which caused the City’s independent public accounting firm to withdraw from the annual audit engagement for fiscal year 2021, which was an already late audit report due in December of 2021."
“The City’s finances are in distress," Colón said in the statement. "Apparently, there is $4-5 million dollars in cash that was not reconciled by the agreed-upon deadline and therefore the City is not auditable. After ringing the alarm for more than a year, and speaking directly with Mayor Webber, the City continues to demonstrate a reckless disregard for compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements.”
Colón added, “I have repeatedly made every effort to prevent financial risk by offering assistance and recommendations to the City but have been met with little to no results. We have engaged the Department of Finance (DFA) and its Local Government Division (LGD) to discuss a path forward to fix the City’s broken financial situation. Citizens of Santa Fe have a right to know if the City is acting responsibly with their tax dollars, but that is impossible when the City fails to timely deliver an independent and objective assessment on how those dollars are used.”
City spokesman Dave Herndon said in statement prior to Colón's announcement, "We have reached out to CLA to better understand what caused the firm to provide us notice that it is withdrawing from our audit. We anticipate official direction from the State Auditor regarding any and all required or recommended steps to correct any errors or processes.
"His guidance and any assistance he can bring to the table to help the City is welcome. We recognize the gravity of the situation and take the implications of this development very seriously,” the statement continued.
The firm's resignation and the pending state intervention are the latest in a series of troubles regarding the city Finance Department and its ability to submit its state-mandated annual audits. The city has submitted audits long after the deadline for the past three years, most recently handing over the fiscal year 2020 audit in October — more than 10 months late. Its audit for 2021 was due to the state Dec. 15.
Santa Fe County officials have voiced frustration with the city's audit troubles, noting the delays could have an impact on joint city-county agencies like the Buckman Direct Diversion and the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency.
CliftonLarsonAllen sent letters Monday resigning from those organizations as well.
In an email, the firm said it was resigning from "all the City of Santa Fe to prioritize its efforts on current accounting matters."
The original plan described by the city was to submit a "trial balance" for fiscal year 2021 to the external auditors by March 31, with a target date of June 22 to submit financial statements.
City officials have countered that while past audits were late, they were "clean."
Colón, who is running for the Democratic nomination for attorney general, said as state auditor, he has lost faith in the city Finance Department.
"I think the citizens should be very concerned," he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.