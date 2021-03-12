The city of Santa Fe and a union are still negotiating a settlement in a complaint over wages city workers lost in 2020 due to pandemic-related furloughs carried out in what a state board ruled were unfair labor practices.
During a hearing Friday before the New Mexico Public Employees Labor Relations Board, a city official estimated the average loss to each of 559 employees at $810 — or more than $450,000 total.
Union representatives argued, however, they needed additional data from the city to determine an amount they believe workers deserve.
The board didn't issue a ruling on the matter Friday but gave the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees until the end of Tuesday to inform the city of any additional data needed to give fact-finders a better sense of the lost wages.
AFSCME Local 3999 had filed a complaint over the furlough plan last year. In September, the board found in favor of the union, ruling the city had violated labor practices by failing to give workers proper notice of the impending furloughs. But board members declined to order financial compensation.
The union appealed that portion of the ruling, and in January the board reversed its decision, finding the city liable for lost wages. At the time, some union representatives estimated the cost to be somewhere around $1 million.
Stephen Curtice, an attorney with AFSCME, said at Friday's hearing a spreadsheet outlining hourly pay for employees during the furlough period — May 6 through June 26 — did not include potential incentive pay and shift differential pay, as well as other accruals some workers might have earned if they had worked a shift rather than spent the time on furlough.
Some employees might have been erroneously left off the spreadsheet, he added.
"If hourly pay rates are used to calculate damages, then it should be the full hourly rates," Curtice argued.
City Human Resources Director Bernadette Salazar said it would have been too time-consuming to manually go through records for each employee to figure out how much potential shift differential pay or incentive pay they would have earned.
She said the average hourly wage for workers affected by furloughs was $19.77 an hour, or about $810 total lost during the period. That compares with an earlier estimate of $1,018.37. Salazar said that was because some employees were called in to work on furlough days or took temporary work in other departments, leading to a smaller deduction than expected.
The city of Santa Fe declined to comment on any settlement talks.
Assistant City Attorney Christopher Ryan said during the hearing both sides would continue to work on a settlement agreement.
Gil Martinez, vice president of Local 3999, said later he was hoping the hearing would have provided a clearer sense of how much union members would be able to recoup.
"We knew there was going to be a little discrepancy," he said. "But I was hoping it would move a little faster. Once it started to drag on a bit, we knew it wasn't going to happen today."
Martinez said union members have instructed leaders to fight for a robust figure, including vacation and sick day accruals and Public Employee Retirement Association contributions.
The union would not know the total amount owed until the additional data is provided, he said.
"Everyone said, 'No, don't bend. They owe us what they owe us.' Now it's more about principle," Martinez said. "… We won the lawsuit."
