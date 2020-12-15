Rev up your engines: This year's Canyon Road Farolito Walk on Christmas Eve will be tailored for cruising, not strolling.
City officials said the change will allow spectators to enjoy the decades-old holiday tradition — in which businesses and residents on Canyon Road and surrounding streets light thousands of farolitos — while maintaining pandemic-safe practices in the comfort of their vehicles.
"Everyone is looking for creative ways to keep these traditions alive," said Kristine Mihelcic, the city's constituent and council services director.
The event's shift to a drive-thru viewing comes as New Mexico officials continue to ban large public gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mihelcic said cruising is a yearslong tradition in Santa Fe, and there was a time when Canyon Road saw more vehicles than pedestrians on Christmas Eve.
"So this was a neat way to take the event back to that very traditional, very old-school Santa Fe cruise activity," she said.
The drive-by Christmas Eve event follows a similar downtown celebration on the night after Thanksgiving, when the city illuminated its holiday lights on the Plaza. That event drew thousands of vehicles.
The Farolito Walk, which follows Canyon Road from Paseo de Peralta to Palace Avenue, usually attracts a large crowd. For years, art galleries and shops along the way have provided refreshments to strollers and created small bonfires where people have gathered for warmth and carols.
The bonfires — known as luminarias — will be prohibited along Canyon Road this year, but residents and merchants may place farolitos — small, sand-filled paper bags holding votive candles — along the thoroughfare.
Mihelcic said city officials are expecting traffic to be backed up as vehicles wait to enter Canyon Road at the Paseo de Peralta intersection.
Residents in the area "should expect delays," she said.
Police officers will be on hand to control the one-way traffic flow and block off streets that intersect Canyon Road.
Once vehicles reach the top of Canyon Road, they will exit onto Camino Cabra, Mihelcic said.
Nancy Ouimet, owner of Canyon Road Contemporary Art and a member of the Canyon Road Merchants Association, said businesses will not be open on Christmas Eve, but they are encouraging spectators to bring their own carafes of hot cocoa and snacks to enjoy while they drive the route.
"The tradition of the farolitos is to light the way," she said. "So we merchants want to light the way to next year."
The drive-by will be held from 5:15 to 8:30 p.m.
Milhelcic said city fire officials have agreed to allow residents to burn their own luminarias from dusk to dawn on Christmas Eve as long as they follow safety precautions:
- Fires must be supervised at all times.
- They can be no larger than 3 feet wide in any direction.
- Residents must have water or a fire extinguisher handy.
- Only wood can be burned in the fire.
