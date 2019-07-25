City of Santa Fe troubleshooter joins state Cultural Affairs Department

Nick Schiavo is a man of many titles.
But his business cards should probably identify him as a go-to troubleshooter.
During his tenure with the city of Santa Fe, Schiavo tackled a long list challenging issues in a variety of roles — engineer in the Wastewater Division; the city’s first energy specialist; interim and later full-time director of the Housing and Community Development Department; Public Works Department and Water Division director; and interim airport manager.
Now, he has a new title: deputy cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs.
“On the surface, it’s an unusual selection, but I think it really makes a lot of sense for the department, and just in the brief time that he’s been here, there’s been so much value added to the department from his presence,” Cabinet Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego said Thursday. “I feel very confident leading the department with him by my side.”
Garcia y Griego, herself a former city employee who worked as director of the Santa Fe Arts Commission until she joined the administration of Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this year, said she recruited Schiavo as her right-hand man.
“When we had occasion to work together at the city, we worked very well,” Garcia y Griego said, adding she had “ongoing discussions” about the job with Schiavo over about two months and that she interviewed other candidates along the way.
Schiavo, who did not return a message seeking comment, took the $110,000-a-year job about a month ago.
Garcia y Griego, who oversees state museums, libraries, historic sites and monuments, called Schiavo an “all-around strong leader.”
“I think he’s got great management skills, excellent experience working in government and has a facilities background that will serve the department incredibly well,” she said. “The Department of Cultural Affairs has approximately 190 buildings and structures across the state that we maintain on our own, so having his expertise in public works and facilities and water is just such an incredible asset that he brings, along with his management.”
Garcia y Griego listed a number of jobs Schiavo held at the city that will serve the state well in his new role, including once overseeing the city library system as head of the Housing and Community Development Department.
“As community services director, he also oversaw the grant-making through [the Children and Youth Commission], which is similar to the grant making that we do through New Mexico Arts,” she said. “His time in land use, he understands historic code. … Through the water company and a number of city projects, he is familiar with our Office of Archaeology and how they work on a contract basis. Again, that background in facilities and public works is incredibly helpful.”
Garcia y Griego said the Governor’s Office “vetted” his hiring.
“I have received emails from people who are on our Library Board who worked with him when he was at the [city] libraries who are excited. I have individuals on some of the foundations who are familiar with projects that he’s worked that think he’s highly competent,” she said. “I really have received nothing but praise and kudos for the selection.”
