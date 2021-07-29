The city of Santa Fe is hosting a job fair Saturday at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center to help fill scores of current and future vacancies.
Representatives from various city departments will be on-site to discuss open positions, as well as opportunities that might arise in the future. The jobs range "from lifeguards to engineers, custodians to firefighters and police officers," the city said in a news release.
City staff also will be available to help fill out with applications.
The fair, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, will be held in center's community room.
