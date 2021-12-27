The city of Santa Fe is preparing for an inauguration event Thursday morning at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center to swear in officials elected in November.
City spokesman Dave Herndon wrote in an email attendance will be limited to about 100 people this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and all guests must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the ceremony, which begins at 9:30 a.m.
The event’s program was still being finalized Monday, Herndon wrote, but included plans for singer Theo Kutsko to perform the national anthem, followed by a poetry reading from city Poet Laureate Darryl Lorenzo Wellington.
Tesuque Pueblo Gov. Mark Mitchell and Rabbi Neil Amswych will provide invocations, while the Rev. Timothy Martinez will offer an opening and closing prayer.
Mayor Alan Webber will be sworn in to his second term in office at Thursday’s event, which will include the swearing in of two new faces on the City Council — businessman and former city planning commissioner Lee Garcia and Santa Fe Public Schools Special Education Director Amanda Chavez — and a familiar one — Councilor Signe Lindell, who will start her third term in the District 1 seat.
Lindell fended off three challengers in the November election, while Webber soundly defeated Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler and environmental engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson.
Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, who ran unopposed for her second term in District 2, was sworn in last week, Herndon wrote in an email.
Garcia, who owns and operates Garcia Tires on Airport Road, defeated incumbent Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta in the District 3 race. He said he is excited to start a “whole other chapter” in his life.
“It’s a new start for me, specifically,” Garcia said. “It’s a real opportunity to make a difference in that community.”
Chavez, also a former planning commissioner, will replace Vigil Coppler in District 4. She said she’s ready to become a valuable part of the City Council.
“I am super pumped and ready to go,” she said. “It is sort of the start of it all. My family is excited; my supporters are excited. There is a lot of work to be done.”
Chavez said she understands there will be a learning curve after she’s sworn in, but she said city officials have been supportive ahead of her inauguration.
“I think that has been helping with the nerves,” she said. “Everyone has been willing to offer information, offer advice. It’s kind of been reassuring to know that there is a lot to learn, but they will be there every step of the way.”
An orientation for incoming councilors will be held the week of Jan. 20, she said.
To reserve a seat at the city inauguration, contact Erica Flores at 505-955-6324 or email ecflores@santafenm.gov.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.