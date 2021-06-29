If anyone would have a sense of Santa Fe’s road conditions, it’s Tricia Parker.
After being laid off from a job in Albuquerque, Parker has worked full time for the food delivery service Grubhub, transporting meals in and around Santa Fe in her Honda Accord.
Parker said she’s paid close attention to the roads of the city, always aware that driving over a pothole-infested street could be the difference between delivering on time or having to make a trip to a local mechanic.
“I think everyone cares about our roads, but if you drive a lot like I and other delivery people do, you might notice it a bit more,” Parker said. “[Santa Fe roads] do appear to be a little better than I remember when I started this gig.”
Parker, 28, might be onto something.
According to data from the city of Santa Fe, more than 3,000 potholes were filled from the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 to March 2021 — a rate of 250 potholes a month. As of Saturday, that number was up to about 3,600, according to city data.
Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said $3.54 million has been spent on road paving since last summer.
“We did a bunch of work last summer during COVID,” Wheeler said. “It was easier because traffic was less and we had a little bit of gas tax money, so we spent it.”
The 2018 gas tax bond, which leveraged the city’s share of state gasoline tax revenue, provided about $12 million for road improvements. Portions of the bond were spent in 2018 and 2019, with some of the remaining funds spent in 2020 on road maintenance, Wheeler said.
The bond was passed as the city also debated a $20 million bond issue to address other deferred maintenance projects. At the time, the backlog including all kinds of infrastructure, including roads, was believed to be close to $240 million.
Thomas Martinez, director of the Public Works Department’s Streets Division, said the rate of repairs started to slow down after the city tackled some of its most problematic arteries.
“We still have some bad roads,” Martinez said. “But when you have a whole bunch [of potholes] on a few roads, it is easier for big numbers to be hit.”
New equipment also boosted road repair efforts, Martinez said. In 2020, the city purchased an asphalt hot box — a machine that helps keep asphalt warm — plus a new crack-sealing machine and other new vehicles. Martinez said the additions helped make filling potholes easier than in years past.
Better asphalt filling material also plays a role, Martinez said. In previous years, a patch would last for about three to four months, he said, compared to a year now.
“You have to have good tools to do the job and up-to-date products that last longer,” Martinez said.
The pandemic did give crews a break: When many employees were forced to work from home, crews dealt with far less traffic.
“It helped quite a bit on main roads,” Martinez said. “It was safer for us to go out and do stuff. We are going to do it no matter what. I am not going to say the pandemic allowed us to do more repairs, but it helped with speed. The helps a bunch. It allows us to do bigger stretches quicker.”
It’s a similar story nationwide. Cities in lockdown were keen to take advantage of the lack of motorists by ramping up long-festering road maintenance projects. Los Angeles, San Diego, New York and San Francisco greenlighted transit projects during the pandemic, with the belief that less time on the streets will lead to cost reductions.
In Santa Fe, Martinez said a quicker pace allowed crews to get to more jobs, but “the cost is going to be the cost.”
Now that motorists are returning to their workplaces, Martinez said the division has already started to receive an uptick in repair requests. He expects the rates to continue to increase throughout the summer.
Midtown resident Michel Springer on Thursday said he doesn’t doubt potholes and cracks have been fixed, but he added some Santa Fe roads still require attention.
“The [residential] roads by my house are terrible,” Springer said. “They need some serious repairs.”
Martinez said crews try to get to residential streets as often as possible, but it’s all based on funding. The number of employees also plays a factor.
Martinez said there are about 10 vacant positions in his division, four of which were budgeted to help address key roadways — stretches of Cerrillos Road, St. Michael’s Drive and Old Pecos Trail, totaling about eight miles — the city will soon acquire. Those areas previously had been maintained by the state.
The agreement increases the city’s “priority one” maintenance responsibilities — paved roads used as major arteries for emergency vehicles and buses — by 50 percent, according to a city memo.
Wheeler said she expects more funding — about $2 million — for road paving to become available due to better-than-expected gross receipt tax revenue. She said the department hopes to ask for the funding at a July 12 City Council meeting.
Poor road conditions have long been the ire of motorists locally and across the state.
According to a study released in January 2020 by the Washington, D.C.-based transportation research nonprofit TRIP, 34 percent of roadways in the Santa Fe area at the time of the study were in poor condition. About the same percentage of roads were labeled as “good.”
The 19-page report found decaying roads cost New Mexico drivers an estimated $2.7 billion annually. In Santa Fe, the average motorist spends $749 a year on vehicle repairs due to poor roads, according to TRIP.
Martinez said potholes usually rank first or second on the list of complaints he receives from the public. Wheeler said road maintenance requests make up about 20 percent of her complaint emails.
