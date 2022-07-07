When it comes to water, brown causes frowns.
And quite a few complaint calls.
Reports of brown or discolored water in parts of Santa Fe have officials scrambling for answers, and some residents may have to wait a few days before the liquid from their taps returns to normal, city Public Utilities Department Director Shannon Jones said Thursday afternoon.
In a news release, the city reported at least 200 customers, mostly in the northeastern part of the city, have experienced issues with “discolored water” flowing from their taps in recent weeks, resulting in about a fivefold increase in calls for service.
It is unclear what is causing the problem, but Jones said crews hope to have the issue fixed and water flowing as normal by Sunday at the latest. He added, crews are working throughout town trying to rule out potential causes. The city has 36,000 utility accounts.
“I think it is something we are monitoring every day,” he said. “Every day I hope to wake up and say this is behind us and move forward, but I think we will still be following up on calls over the next few days, and maybe over the weekend. It wouldn’t surprise me.”
In Thursday’s news release, the city said the source could be pinned to a variety of issues, including hydrant flushing, a water line break, oxidizing minerals and others. It said the distribution system is “a closed network of pressurized pipes carrying treated and chlorinated water. We sample water almost continuously where it enters the system and on a regular basis at a number of points throughout the system. That sampling ensures that we know that the water in the system is safe.”
Jones said brown water is not unknown in Santa Fe, adding the city often receives such complaints. But he noted reports began increasing around June 19.
According to Thursday’s news release, the water is safe to use and drink, despite its unpleasant appearance. But that didn’t stop Malaga Lane resident Maria Spray, 53, from boiling large pots of water to use for both drinking and cooking before giving up completely and switching to bottled water.
She said she was disappointed in the communication from the city on the issue.
“It is not a huge amount of time, but it is an extra step and it still is a question of not really being sure that it is absolutely safe,” Spray said. “… We are drinking this water; we are consuming it. There are children drinking this.”
The city on Sunday issued an alert notifying residents that technicians were flushing hydrants in northeast Santa Fe neighborhoods, warning residents might see brown water flowing from their faucets.
George Padilla, who lives on Canyon Road, said he has experienced a “nightmare” dealing with brown water since July 1. But the issue was rectified after crews flushed out the main line near his home.
He said his brother, who had experienced brown water for about a month, thought it was an issue with the pipes in his residence.
“In true Santa Fe fashion, they never tell the residents until all this stuff goes down and we’re scrambling for answers,” Padilla said.
He added he was told the problem was tied to training sessions conducted by the Santa Fe Fire Department, but Jones said that hypothesis was checked, and has been ruled out as a cause.
“It can create that [issue],” Jones said. “But that really hasn’t been occurring over the past few weeks. It was something we certainly looked at in the beginning.”
Barbara Harrelson, 79, said she has switched to bottled water, as have many of the people she has spoken to.
“I am not really that assured by them saying the water is safe,” she said. “It may be technically safe, but you still don’t want to drink it.”
According to the news release, residents can try turning on cold water and leaving it running for about five minutes. If the water doesn’t return to its normal color, turn it off and try again after
20 minutes.
“Crews are working as hard as they can and are being responsive to every call,” Jones said. “We appreciate our customers’ patience.”