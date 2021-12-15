Late again.
The city of Santa Fe announced Wednesday its 2021 fiscal year audit would not be submitted by a Wednesday deadline, saying in a news release it needed additional time to prepare its audit as a result of "unprecedented and extraordinary" circumstances related to completing the 2020 fiscal year audit.
The city had been late on previous audits, drawing criticisms from State Auditor Brian Colón. And in October, an external audit reported 10 "significant" findings and eight "material" deficiencies in the 2020 audit.
In the news release, the city said it anticipated submitting a trial balance to external auditors by March 31 and a financial statement to the State Auditor's Office by no later than June 30.
"We have a corrective action plan in place to both complete the fiscal year '21 audit with fewer findings and complete the fiscal year '22 audit on time," Mayor Alan Webber said in the statement. "I'm disappointed by this delay, as all Santa Feans should be, but I do want to stress that Santa Fe's finances are strong and stable."
Webber's administration came under withering criticism from City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler during the fall mayoral campaign as she questioned why the city struggled to complete audits on time. Her concerns have been shared by other councilors as well.
The city said its Finance Department has created a corrective action plan, including contracting with an audit coordinator who will be responsible with working with city departments; forming an audit team for both the 2021 and '22 fiscal year audits; working with accounting firms to help with expediting the year-end closing for the 2021 fiscal year; and conducting an independent review to review processes.
The city's news release blamed the audit delay on a variety of factors related to staffing shortages. It said the Finance Department suffers from a 40 percent vacancy rate, turnover in its accounting officer position and the late 2020 audit.
The 2020 audit was submitted to the State Auditor's Office about 10 months late. In an October meeting to discuss the 2020 audit's findings, Finance Director Mary McCoy said the staffing problems in her office made accounting difficult. Assistant Finance Director Alexis Lotero told the City Council's Finance Committee the abrupt loss of the accounting officer, a key position in managing the year-end close process, limited the department's ability to submit a timely report.
Colón has said he was concerned about negative findings in the audit surrounding the city's reporting for federal programs — a problem he had said could put the city in danger of losing federal grants. At the October meeting, McCoy said the city had not received any notification it was at risk of losing such grants.
The city has struggled with reporting its finances for years. In 2017, the McHard Report outlined a variety of significant problems in the Finance Department and elsewhere.
