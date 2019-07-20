The city of Santa Fe Land Use Department will be closed for eight business days, starting Monday, as part of the rollout of a new technology modernization project.
The department will be closed to new business, classified as walk-ins and new applications, but “inspections, plan review and already scheduled meetings will continue as usual” between Monday and July 29, the city said.
“We anticipate the first few days with the new system will be trying, so please bear with us as we roll out a long overdue modernization,” Land Use Director Carol Johnson said Friday in a statement.
The department has been preparing for the launch of the EnerGov permitting system for weeks. EnerGov will electronically manage permits and permit applications, integrate geographic information systems, create maps and charts, and create increased transparency for residents, the city said.
The new system is scheduled to go live July 30 and comes weeks after the city flipped the switch on the financial component of the so-called Enterprise Resource Planning and Land Use System Modernization Project, which is the city’s solution to aging technology and outdated business processes. The financial component includes purchasing, contracting, accounts payable and accounts receivable.
“The transition to the new EnerGov permitting system represents a major shift toward becoming a more user-friendly government,” the city said. “The implementation of EnerGov and its associated software will give staff the tools necessary to respond to critical issues in real-time and provide constituents with an enhanced overall customer service experience.”
As part of the move, the department’s call-in inspection scheduling system will be offline for about six weeks. To schedule an inspection, call Jane Rodriguez at 505-955-6150 or Stephanie Perea at 505-955-6689.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.