On the surface, the city of Santa Fe’s proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year doesn’t look much different than the mid-year budget for the current fiscal year.
But if you’re a city employee, the gold is in the details.
Mayor Alan Webber late Monday afternoon announced the highlights of the city’s
$382.8 million budget proposal, highlighted by what could be a nearly double-digit raise for union and non-union city employees.
“It is a very robust budget, and it is a very progressive budget,” Webber said in an interview. “It really combines the vision of the city with what it means to realize that vision.”
The budget is nearly a 7 percent increase compared to the 2020 fiscal year. But it represents a nearly 1 percent decrease compared to the current mid-year budget due to a drop in one-time funds, according to a summary within the budget document.
The proposed budget, which will go through several hearings before the City Council, recommends an additional $2.25 million for the Santa Fe Police Officers Association’s collective bargaining reserve — which the city says is equivalent to a 16 percent pay raise for officers. However, the final raise figure will depend on collective bargaining negotiations. The budget calls for an 8 percent salary increase for non-union and exempt employees within the department.
The police department’s budget increased by $3.3 million, or nearly
13 percent, from the current fiscal year.
The local chapters of the International Association of Fire Fighters and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, as well as non-union city employees, are also in line for the equivalent of 8 percent pay raises. Like the police, the employees’ and firefighters’ unions also will have to go through collective bargaining negotiations.
AFSCME, which has been highly critical of the Webber administration since he took office in 2018, requested a 10 percent pay increase during a public hearing in February to gather input on the budget.
“We are trying to really be on our toes in demonstrating that Santa Fe is a great place to work and you will be paid well for your hard work,” Webber said.
Other highlights include:
- $3 million for fixed costs, including health insurance increases.
- $2.4 million for $2,000 annual retention incentives.
- $300,000 to offer $1,000 signing incentives to help fill city positions.
- $15,000 incentives for lateral police department hires.
- A $750,000 mortgage downpayment assistance fund to help city public safety personnel buy homes in Santa Fe.
On the later point, Webber said the proposal was one of many in the budget meant to help improve public safety outcomes in the city and ensure more public safety workers live in the city.
Other public safety highlights include:
- $100,000 to create a police department substation at City Hall.
- Funding for four police department evidence locker technicians.
- $1.2 million for 30 hybrid police vehicles and an additional $619,000 for fuel costs.
- $1.1 million for new body-worn and in-car officer cameras, evidence room cameras and management software.
- $1.2 million in security contracts.
- Funding for a new health and safety captain and a training captain. A new fire inspector for the city fire department is also proposed.
Webber said he was unsure at the moment whether the budget represented an increase or decrease in the total number of city employees, noting a number of positions have been unfrozen since the coronavirus pandemic, while others were outright discarded or reclassified.
“There is a lot of talk about downsizing city government or rightsizing government. Our model is neither of those,” Webber said. “It was, ‘How can we put those positions where the people of Santa Fe have the greatest priority?’ ”
To that end, Webber said the budget is prioritizing the addition of new and updated technology and bolstering some key departments to help further streamline city government.
To that end, the city’s Planning and Land Use departments received a considerable amount of attention, with a budget increase of 7.7 percent or about $510,000.
The budget calls for $300,000 for a growth management/chapter 14 code update, and Webber said the growth management study should get underway this year.
The Finance Department is slated to receive a 10 percent increase over 2022, including $1 million to assist with updating the city’s financial and payroll system, as well as new accounting positions.
The Finance Department, which is responsible for the city’s yearly state-mandated audits, has missed the submission deadline the past three years.
With Santa Fe in the midst of a crippling housing crisis and apartment vacancy rates hovering near zero, the city is proposing to add $3 million to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund for a third year in a row.
Some housing experts have said
$3 million is a good starting point but have advocated for a bigger commitment.
Asked why the city didn’t go bigger, Webber said officials within the city’s Affordable Housing Department felt the figure matched what the agency would be able to spend.
“Three million is a good floor,” he said. “And we need to continue to build on our ability to deliver to make sure that the money is being put to good use.”
Other notable items in the budget include:
- $1.9 million for tourism advertising and to fund employees for the city’s Water Street Visitor Center.
- $200,000 for the midtown redevelopment project.
- $50,000 for a community development growth management plan.
- $125,000 to continue the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process, spurred by simmering tensions exacerbated by the 2020 felling of the Plaza obelisk.
- $250,000 for neighborhood-based planning.
- $150,000 for affordable housing planning assistance.
- $500,000 to explore a “green bank” to help homeowners solarize their homes.
