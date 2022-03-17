The city of Santa Fe didn't have to look far to find its next chief of police.
City Manager John Blair and Community Health and Safety Director Kyra Ochoa on Thursday announced interim Chief Paul Joye, who previously served as a deputy chief, has been named to the Santa Fe Police Department's top job.
"I started here. This place is my home; this place is my family," Joye said during a news conference on the chief position at the department's headquarters on Camino Entrada. "This community and this department made me everything that I am today."
He added, "I'm honored and humbled, and this is an exciting time for me."
Thursday's announcement followed two months of public outreach, surveys and interviews on the best choice for the City Different's chief law enforcement position, which has remained vacant since early December, when previous Chief Andrew Padilla retired.
Joye, 42, and Rio Rancho Deputy Chief Andrew Rodriguez were announced as the two finalists for the position more than two weeks ago and participated in a virtual question-and-answer forum last week.
"We looked at a variety of factors," Blair said. "It is clear that from the totality of what we saw, including the chief's work over the last few months, that he was absolutely the right candidate."
Blair said Joye's willingness to "step up and lead" the department was significant, especially in the wake of Officer Robert Duran's death in the line of duty earlier this month. Duran, who died in a crash while pursing a fleeing suspect on Interstate 25, was the first Santa Fe officer to die in the line of duty in almost 90 years.
"The constant throughout all of that was his genuine leadership," Blair said of Joye. "That is sort of what set him apart from other candidates."
Mayor Alan Webber also touted Joye's leadership abilities at the news conference.
"It is a critically important job, and we have an enormously talented individual in Chief Joye who has the support, the respect and the genuine enthusiasm of the men and women on the Santa Fe police department," the mayor said.
Joye joined the force in 2006 and worked through the ranks to become deputy chief of operations. He's served in an interim role as chief since Padilla retired.
Joye began his career in public safety as a high school student in Carlsbad, where he qualified as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician, the city said in a news release.
He graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in 2002, with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a minor in psychology.
Blair said early in the public outreach portion of the search for a new chief some people had discussed whether the city should find a candidate who brings an "outsider's" view of policies rather than someone already familiar with department. But, he said, Joye represents the best of "both worlds."
"He has the buy-in of the team, the people he will be leading, and he has the ideas and the willingness to bring that sort of change to the police department to make Santa Fe's police department the best department," Blair said.
Joye takes on the position as conversations nationwide about the use of police resources and policing strategies continue to twist and turn. He said he's always been a firm believer the department must take its lead from the community.
"The department needs to listen to what the community is saying it needs from us," he said.
Joye said his stint as interim chief gave him a "broader view" of all the responsibilities of the chief and has prompted some ideas for changes he plans to implement in the near future.
He noted a plan to integrate a program called Thrive, formerly known as LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) with the city's Alternative Response Unit, which address substance abuse and other behavioral health issues in the community. He also mentioned a desire to create more engagement opportunities between the department and the city.
Department turnover has been a long-standing problem, at both the lower level and at the top. Joye is the 12th person to hold the chief position in the past 30 years.
He said one key to reducing staff vacancies and turnovers is ensuring the department's leaders make officers feel supported and cared about, especially when it comes to their career goals.
"I moved here in 2006. I didn't know anyone here," he said. "I hadn't worked in law enforcement before, but the fact that I could come here and start from the bottom as a cadet, knowing no one, and can work to where I am now — everyone here should be able to feel like they can do that."
