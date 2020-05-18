The city of Santa Fe is forecasting a staggering $100 million budget deficit in the upcoming fiscal year in what officials described as a brutal economic shock wave from the novel coronavirus.
"This is unprecedented," Finance Director Mary McCoy said during a virtual news conference Monday. "Practically overnight we've been confronted by a structural imbalance ... where the city's recurring expenditures are far higher than our recurring revenues."
Exactly how the city plans to make up the shortfall remains to be seen, and officials declined to say how either residents or city employees might be impacted.
"I don’t want to get ahead of myself in predicting anything nor do I want to unnecessarily alarm our employees or our residents," Mayor Alan Webber said in response to a question from The New Mexican. "The city of Santa Fe will be fine. We’ll just have to be a lot smarter, more creative, more flexible and adaptive as we continue to deal with this unprecedented budget shortfall."
The projected $100 million budget gap for the fiscal year that begins July 1 comes on the heels of an estimated $46 million shortfall in the current fiscal year that triggered furloughs for a large majority of city workers and a spending and hiring freeze.
The projected deficit for the upcoming fiscal year across all funds includes an estimated $31 million budget gap in the general fund, which McCoy called the "meat and potatoes" of city government because it pays for day-to-day operations.
"As far as our revenue forecasting, this is very different territory for me," she said. "I've done revenue forecasting for quite a while now, and not to be able to use historical data or trends to be able to guide us into the future has been very difficult, so we've been collaborating with economists at the state and other organizations to help understand how they are estimating revenues in this uncertain time and what to expect for our own Santa Fe economy."
McCoy said the estimated revenue shortfall of $100 million is the most likely scenario the city will use for budget planning purposes.
But Webber said the financial situation could be even more grim.
"There is a worst-case estimate, which would be triggered by a second wave infection [of COVID-19] that shuts down the economy again," he said. "That could mean a $150 million budget shortfall across all funds. [But] we're going to use the $100 million figure as the likely number against which we'll be doing our budgeting for fiscal year '21."
This is a developing story.
