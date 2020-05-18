The city of Santa Fe is forecasting a staggering $100 million budget deficit in the upcoming fiscal year in what officials described as a brutal economic shock wave from the novel coronavirus.
"This is unprecedented," Finance Director Mary McCoy said during a virtual news conference Monday. "Practically overnight, we've been confronted by a structural imbalance … where the city's recurring expenditures are far higher than our recurring revenues."
Exactly how the city government plans to make up the worst budget shortfall in its history remains to be seen, and officials declined to speculate how either residents or city employees might be affected, though it's clear cuts will be necessary.
"I don’t want to get ahead of myself in predicting anything, nor do I want to unnecessarily alarm our employees or our residents," Mayor Alan Webber said in response to a question from The New Mexican. "The city of Santa Fe will be fine. We’ll just have to be a lot smarter, more creative, more flexible and adaptive as we continue to deal with this unprecedented budget shortfall."
The projected $100 million budget gap for the fiscal year that begins July 1 comes on the heels of an estimated $46 million shortfall in the current fiscal year that led to furloughs for a vast majority of city workers and a spending and hiring freeze.
The total deficit projected across all funds for the upcoming fiscal year includes an estimated $31 million shortfall in the general fund, which was about $102 million in the 2020 fiscal year. McCoy called the general fund the "meat and potatoes" of city government because it pays for day-to-day operations from police to parks and recreation.
McCoy said the overall $100 million shortfall constitutes a 30 percent decline in revenue into all funds.
"This will impact all departments and all divisions," she said. "There is really not a single revenue point that is unaffected."
McCoy said the city is projecting a 33 percent drop — or $37 million less than the current fiscal year — in gross receipts tax revenue, one of the city's largest revenue sources. Lodger's tax revenue is expected to be cut in half.
"As far as our revenue forecasting, this is very different territory for me," she said. "I've done revenue forecasting for quite a while now, and not to be able to use historical data or trends to be able to guide us into the future has been very difficult, so we've been collaborating with economists at the state and other organizations to help understand how they are estimating revenues in this uncertain time and what to expect for our own Santa Fe economy."
McCoy said gross receipts tax revenue fell by about 5 percent in March compared with last year.
"Businesses were starting to shut down, and we entered into the stay-at-home order" in the middle of March, McCoy said.
Gross receipts tax disbursements from the state lag by two months, which means the city won't know how the pandemic affected revenues in April and May until later this year.
But officials are bracing for unpleasant news.
"What we expect from April is retail really to bottom out," she said. "We expect the hospitality and food services to bottom out as well, so we expect that to be a much larger decrease than the 5 percent we saw in March."
While the estimated revenue shortfall of $100 million is the most likely scenario the city will use for budget planning purposes, Webber said the financial situation could be even more dire.
"There is a worst-case estimate, which would be triggered by a second wave infection [of COVID-19] that shuts down the economy again," he said. "That could mean a $150 million budget shortfall across all funds. [But] we're going to use the $100 million figure as the likely number against which we'll be doing our budgeting for fiscal year '21."
In previous years, the city Finance Department has presented a proposed spending plan to the council's Finance Committee, which then holds a series of budget hearings to vet the proposal. The year will be different "given the severity of the shortfall," McCoy said, adding the strategy now will be to take the proposed budget through each of the three major council committees.
In a Monday morning memo to council members, McCoy said the financial crisis is the worst the city has ever faced.
"Cancelations of small and large events, declines in tourism, travel and retail sales, far-reaching business closures and sky-rocketing unemployment all contribute to an estimated $100 million deficit across all funds," she wrote, adding the deficit represents multimillion-dollar revenue shortfalls from taxes, parking fees and bus fares, among others.
McCoy also said the economic recovery would be long.
"We expect the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic to last through FY21 and we also expect an extended recovery period for 5-6 years," she wrote. "Additionally, we fully expect the state government aid the city was already awarded, such as capital outlay funding, will be rolled back. In addition, the cost of issuing debt for capital projects may rise."
Webber said the city government has been "deeply affected" by the cancellation of "major income-producing events" this summer, such as the Santa Fe Indian Market, Traditional Spanish Market and the International Folk Art Market.
"Those large-scale events continue to be the kinds of things that, by all accounts because of the way in which COVID-19 is spread, will be the least likely to reopen any time soon," he said.
The city hopes to obtain federal assistance under the new coronavirus relief bill the U.S. House of Representative passed Friday. Under the bill, now headed to the Senate, the city stands to receive $29 million in the current fiscal year and $14 million in the next, but it's unclear whether President Donald Trump will sign it into law.
"If that were to become law … there would be some federal support, but far short of what we actually need," Webber said.
This crisis was not caused by COVID-19, but from extreme government over reaction, which has made things far, far worse than if nothing was done. Bio Statistician Knut Wittkowski echoes the thoughts of many top epidemiologists from around the world. Please consider his words. Ending the lockdown now, including masks, and social distancing will quickly build herd immunity and we will be done with this virus in a few weeks. It will save many lives, especially among our precious elders.
From an excellent interview with Knut Wittkkowski:
“When the whole thing started, there was one reason given for the lockdown and that was to prevent hospitals from becoming overloaded. There is no indication that hospitals could ever have become overloaded, irrespective of what we did. So we could open up again, and forget the whole thing. I hope the intervention did not have too much of an impact because it most likely made the situation worse. The intervention was to ‘flatten the curve’. That means that there would be the same number of cases but spread out over a longer period of time, because otherwise the hospitals would not have enough capacity.
Now, as we know, children and young adults do not end up in hospitals. It is only those who are both elderly and have comorbidities that do. Therefore you have to protect the elderly and the nursing homes. The ideal approach would be to simply shut the door of the nursing homes and keep the personnel and the elderly locked in for a certain amount of time, and pay the staff overtime to stay there for 24 hours per day.
How long can you do that for? For three weeks, that is possible. For 18 months, it is not. The flattening of the curve, the prolongation of the epidemic, makes it more difficult to protect the elderly, who are at risk. More of the elderly people become infected, and we have more deaths.”
https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/05/15/we-could-open-up-again-and-forget-the-whole-thing/
Santa Fe relys on gross tax receipts (sale of goods, shops must be open...) to pay for everything essential. If the city would adopt a property tax that would pay for police and fire budgets (like EVERY OTHER CITY) instead of rely on gross tax receipts (extremely irresponsible) then they could utilize that surplus of money (the money used to pay for pd and fires current budget) to help the rest of the city. But every year that it's suggested it's shot down. Santa Fe has some of the cheapest property taxes in the country and some of the richest residence.... Get it together Santa Fe, mayor.... They're afraid to implement a tax (which everyone else has) because they're afraid of not getting re-elected, I'm sorry but that's just irresponsible management. Public safety should not have to rely on gross tax receipts to have jobs
(yes police and fire positions in Santa Fe are being threatened, furloughed, and pay cuts, when many other departments are receiving raises or bonuses for working through covid 19 and being on the front lines, being exposed daily) the public should not be afraid of loosing police and fire coverage because the city CHOSE not to make proper financial decisions.
first, give all your staff big raises
Good, no leftist boondoggles for you Santa Fe.
