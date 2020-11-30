Mayor Alan Webber has hired Dave Herndon, former editor-in-chief of New Mexico Magazine, as the city's new communications director.
Herndon headed the state-run magazine from 2011 to 2017. He also served as managing editor of the Village Voice, features editor for New York Newsday and senior editor of Travel + Leisure magazine.
"It’s an honor to try to facilitate flow of information for government, media and most importantly the public," Herndon said during the mayor's online news conference Monday.
Herndon has a bachelor's degree in communications from Fordham University and a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.