The city of Santa Fe announced two moves Tuesday in hopes of addressing accounting and auditing deficiencies in its beleaguered Finance Department.
Former Northern New Mexico College Vice President of Finance and Administration Ricky A. Bejarano has been selected as the city's new accounting officer. He started the position "this month," but a more specific date was not provided in a news release.
Bejarano couldn't be reached for comment. According to the news release, he will be responsible for ensuring effective financial management of the city's operations, plus ensure assets are protected and departments are in compliance with relevant regulations and laws.
Bejarano, a certified public account, has more than 43 years in financial, government and tax accounting, as well as state tax auditing.
"With the assistance of our very qualified new Accounting Officer and expert review and advice from our consultant, we are confident we will be to submit the next two fiscal year audits on a more timely basis," city Finance Director Mary McCoy said in the news release.
The city has been in the process of updating and improving its accounting in the wake of the scathing 2017 McHard Report, which outlined a number of fiscal and accounting deficiencies. The city has also sought to end a string of tardy state-mandated independent audits, including the most recent audit.
To address that concern, the city also announced a six-month contract with Piñon Ventures, to help review the city's audit systems and help "streamline" the process. Piñon Ventures is owned Stephanie Woodruff, who served as the city's audit committee chairwoman from 2019-21.
According to the news release, Piñon Ventures was one of three firms to submit a quote to review the city's audit systems. Under the contract, the firm will be responsible for interviewing city staff and reviewing audit procedures before producing a report on the system's strengths and weaknesses.
