Santa Fe fire Chief Paul Babcock has announced he will retire Dec. 24 after more than 30 years with the department.
Assistant Chief Brian Moya, a Galisteo native who joined the department in 2002, will replace him as the new chief. City spokesman Dave Herndon confirmed Moya will take on the role on a permanent basis.
“I am as humbled today as I was on the day I accepted the position," Babcock said in a statement the city issued Tuesday. "The Fire Department’s greatest asset is its personnel, as they are the frontline in providing vital services to the community.”
A Santa Fe High School graduate, Babcock joined the department in 1990 and was named fire chief in 2018. He initially served as interim chief after Mayor Alan Webber named his predecessor, Erik Litzenberg, the city manager.
He also has served as assistant fire chief of operations, emergency medical technician, engineer, lieutenant and battalion chief.
During his years as chief, he expanded the department's Emergency Medical Services Division and helped create the city's Alternative Response Unit, the city said in a news release.
"Chief Babcock deserves a great deal of respect and gratitude for helping to keep Santa Fe safe for 31 years," Webber said in a statement.
"The readiness of Assistant Chief Moya to transition directly into the role is testimony to the qualities that both men bring to this critical profession of saving lives and property,” the mayor added.
Moya said in the statement, "I am looking forward to working alongside the exceptional men and women of the department and continuing the vision laid in front of me by my predecessors."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.