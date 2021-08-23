The city of Santa Fe and Mayor Alan Webber argued in a court filing last month a lawsuit filed by Union Protectíva de Santa Fé seeking to restore the toppled Plaza Obelisk is "at best premature."
"No final determination has been made regarding the Obelisk," the city said in its motion seeking dismissal of the case.
Union Protectíva pushed back Friday in a response to the motion, citing a June 17, 2020, Facebook Live video in which Webber "officially called for the removal of the Obelisk from the Plaza."
"The next day, he issued an official proclamation in which he ordered his staff to 'begin the legal processes for removal' of the Obelisk," the response stated. "This program, which indisputably uses and affects the Plaza, creates a ripe controversy, gives Plaintiffs standing, and is a proper subject for declaratory and injunctive relief."
Union Protectíva, which bills itself as the oldest Hispanic fraternal organization in Santa Fe, argued in its state District Court lawsuit in June the obelisk, known as the Soldiers Monument, is a historically protected site under state law and asked a judge to prevent the city from spending any time or money on modifications to the site until the obelisk is restored.
The lawsuit largely questioned whether the mayor's proclamation ordering city staff to explore options to remove the monument violated the New Mexico Prehistoric and Historic Sites Preservation Act by failing to engage in “all possible planning to protect the site” before the obelisk was destroyed during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally in October.
Union Protectíva also filed a request Friday for a preliminary injunction preventing the city from altering or removing any remaining pieces of the obelisk and ordering the city to preserve any collected pieces.
The 152-year-old obelisk, which at one time bore an inscription referring to "Savage Indians," drew a protest in June 2020 and was pulled from its base by protesters Oct. 12. The city has since announced a process to address similar monuments through its Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth Process, known as CHART.
The obelisk is also a marker of the land grant issued from Spanish colonial royalty to Hispanic families that conquered the area in the 1600s.
Webber and the city said in their motion seeking dismissal of the lawsuit the complaint was an attempt to undermine the state's historic preservation act because the law "has not been implicated."
"The complaint, therefore, has been inappropriately brought, and should be dismissed for lack of standing," the motion said.
Union Protectíva disagreed. Its response to the motion said there was "nothing uncertain or contingent" in Webber's order for staff to begin the process of removing the obelisk and that the lawsuit should move forward.
