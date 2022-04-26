CliftonLarsonAllen, the private auditing firm hired to help the city of Santa Fe complete a financial audit due in December, has resigned from the job, and State Auditor Brian Colón announced Tuesday his agency plans to intervene.
Colón said in an interview Tuesday the city was "essentially fired by its auditor."
He said his office has engaged in discussions with the state Department of Finance to "discuss a path forward to fix the city's broken financial situation."
"I am going to have to come in and bring reinforcements to oversee them preparing the items they are required to provide," Colón said in an interview. "They literally are not in a position to be audited right now.
"The house is on fire," he said.
Representatives for CliftonLarsonAllen in Albuquerque could not be reached for comment. In an emailed letter, the firm said it was resigning to "allow the City of Santa Fe to prioritize its efforts on current accounting matters."
Late Tuesday afternoon, the State Auditor's Office released a statement on plans for state financial intervention "to prevent further financial crisis."
According to the statement, "worsening fiscal mismanagement led to conditions that precluded the audit from being completed," adding the conditions included "a high-risk audit environment, together with the City’s failure to reconcile cash, which caused the City’s independent public accounting firm to withdraw from the annual audit engagement for fiscal year 2021, which was an already late audit report due in December of 2021."
The firm's resignation and pending state intervention are the latest in a series of problems facing the city's beleaguered Finance Department, under fire for its inability to submit state-mandated annual audits. The city has delivered audits long after the deadline for the past three years — most recently handing over the fiscal year 2020 audit in October 2021, more than 10 months late.
Its audit for 2021 was due to the state Dec. 15.
The original plan described by the city included the intention to submit a "trial balance" for the 2021 fiscal year to external auditors by March 31, with a target date of June 22 to submit financial statements.
According to Colón, the city currently has between $4 million and $5 million in cash that was not reconciled by the agreed-upon date.
"That is a huge red flag," Colón said in an interview. "Cash reconciliation is easy. Forget the trial balances, get me a cash reconciliation."
Colón's heated criticism comes at a difficult time for Mayor Alan Webber's administration, which is bringing its 2023 fiscal year budget to the City Council for approval Wednesday night.
In his statement, Colón said Santa Fe's finances were in a state of "distress," saying the city continues to display a "reckless disregard for compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements."
"They have tried to appease me in telling me they bought new software," Colón said. "They are bringing contractors, and in the end of the day we are in a worse position than when we started the conversation."
In a prepared statement prior to Colon's announcement, city spokesman Dave Herndon said Santa Fe officials attempted to contact the auditing firm to understand why it is withdrawing from the audit.
"We anticipate official direction from the State Auditor regarding any and all required or recommended steps to correct any errors or processes," Herndon said in the statement, which added, "We recognize the gravity of the situation and take the implications of this development very seriously."
Webber and City Manager John Blair did not respond to requests for comment.
Colón said he plans to convene a meeting with his office, other state officials, the city and the joint city-county Buckman Direct Diversion Board and Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency, to discuss a path forward.
Colón said he could have completely taken over the auditing process but opted not to, considering how behind he considered the city to be.
Colón, who is running for the Democratic nomination for state attorney general, called the matter a "top priority" for his office.
"We will set forth an appropriate path forward that I will oversee and go from there," he said.
Santa Fe County officials have voiced frustration with the city's audit troubles, noting the delays could have an effect on city-county agencies like the Buckman Direct Diversion and the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency. The city is the fiscal agent for both.
CliftonLarsonAllen sent letters Monday resigning from those organizations as well.
County Commissioner Anna Hansen, who also is chairwoman of the waste management agency, called the situation "very concerning."
"We at [the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency] have been concerned for quite some time," she said. "Especially with the cash balances, because that is one of the things that we depend on from the city and it has affected our audits."
She added she was glad to hear Colón was moving to get more involved with the city's financial situation.
"I am directly affected as a city resident and I want to make sure the city's fiscal health is in order," she said.
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, chairwoman of the city's Finance Committee and the Buckman Direct Diversion Board, said the city will work with the state auditor.
"It is a very serious situation and we are treating it as such," she said. "We are in the process of gathering information about the implications and waiting for guidance and recommendations from the state auditor."
City Councilor Michael Garcia, who has been critical of the city's continuing audit problems, said he was "deeply concerned," about the firm's resignation but reserved further comment until he could learn more from the Finance Department's staff.
"As a councilor, I haven't been briefed on what is going on," he said.
Colón said he is particularly concerned about how the situation will affect the city's bond rating and any federal dollars Santa Fe relies on, as well as money spent on consultants.
"I think the citizens should be very concerned," he said.