Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver won’t be on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election, but Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar declared her a winner Wednesday.
Toulouse Oliver helped negotiate a better deal for the use of the Santa Fe Community Convention Center during the election, ending a back-and-forth over what it would cost Salazar to rent space in the large downtown building, which Salazar sought to accommodate more workers amid social-distancing requirements brought on by COVID-19.
“Thank you, madame Secretary Maggie Toulouse Oliver!” Salazar said.
The city-owned convention center, which earlier this month quoted Salazar a “discount” rate of $750 per day, which Salazar estimated would cost $27,000 total, dropped the cost to $20,350 last week and then to $15,000 this week.
The city even agreed to “support any additional shortfall if other funding cannot be obtained,” Randy Randall, who oversees the city’s convention and visitors bureau, wrote in an email to Salazar late Tuesday.
“We will have a contract to you [Wednesday] for $15,000, a price agreed to between the Secretary of State and our City Manager,” Randall wrote. “We are most pleased to support the County election effort.”
Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office, said Toulouse Oliver reached out to City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill “to see if they could work on that price” with the county clerk. He said LaPan Hill was “really responsive and accommodating and made it work.”
Kristine Mihelcic, the city’s council and constituent services director, said the city is committed to supporting the democratic process and supporting the county clerk “to ensure that all Santa Fe residents have an opportunity to vote safely and securely.”
Mihelcic said the agreement allows the county clerk to occupy the convention center for more than a month.
“The city is very excited to collaborate with the county and provide the convention center at an extremely discounted rate, allowing the county clerk to have ample space for the general election,” she wrote in an email, adding that the retail cost to rent the facility for 36 days would be more than $48,000.
“That is what it costs the city to open, operate, staff and clean the facility to COVID-safe standards,” she wrote.
Salazar said she believed the city should charge only for direct costs, such as custodial services, but not to use a government-owned building.
“The taxpayers should not pay twice for the facility,” she said, adding that the county is also now administering elections for the city.
It’s not the first time Salazar has challenged the city’s pricing.
“There was a time that we were bringing equipment from Germany, and we needed to have the company park in front of the old building [on Grant Avenue], and they wanted to charge me for parking to remove the equipment and then bring in the equipment,” Salazar recalled. “I said, ‘I don’t think the taxpayers’ money from the county budget should be paying the city for parking. We should be working together and not tax the taxpayers twice.”
Salazar said the city eventually agreed to not charge the county for parking.
Salazar plans to use the convention center for 19 days of early voting starting Oct. 6 and for 17 days of canvassing and other work by the Absentee Board. Salazar said the Absentee Board usually conducts its work at a county warehouse, but the building is too small to accommodate the number of workers needed in November.
“We had 13 Absentee Board members for the [June] primary,” she said. “We want 30 now because there’s even going to be more work for the board.”
Salazar said she also needed space to accommodate members of her staff, poll watchers, challengers and members of the news media.
Salazar said she plans to apply for grant funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to reimburse the city for the cost. The nonprofit recently received a multimillion-dollar donation to support election-related activities from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
Salazar said she received messages from elected officials and others encouraging her to apply for the grant funding, which other election offices around the country have reported receiving.
The city government was among those urging Salazar to apply.
“In addition to helping make the facility available at a fraction of its actual cost,” Mihelcic wrote in her email, “the city forwarded a grant application to the county to apply for funding to pay for this and we are hopeful they will access these funds.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.