After a full season of snow and freezing weather, some streets in Santa Fe start to resemble the surface of the moon.
In response, city workers have thrown a weekslong party.
Two weeks into the city’s “Pothole Palooza,” officials said crews have patched more than 2,659 crevices, cavities and caverns on Santa Fe’s streets.
“With all the traffic and severe temps, the roads are taking a beating,” streets supervisor Marcos Esquibel said. “Right now, we’re literally trying to cover as much ground as we can.”
Esquibel said the city’s crews are going from pothole to pothole on city roads, blowing out each hole, pouring in either a “hot mix” or a “cold mix” — depending on the weather — and tamping it down. The work is meant to be a quick fix for streets until crews can go back during the spring or summer to cut around problem areas and repave them.
During “Pothole Palooza,” city streets employees are working shifts day and night, moving from the outside of the city inward, according to a news release. Workers prioritize roads with high volumes of traffic — including Cerrillos Road, Old Pecos Trail, Agua Fría Street and St. Michael’s Drive — while addressing areas with numerous constituent reports of problem areas.
On the city’s portal for submitting and tracking work orders, potholes are the most common type of request, making up 175 of 768 work orders over the last 45 days. Although the portal indicates only 32% have been “resolved” by the city, Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said crews are currently focused on filling potholes and plan to update the system next week.
While the patching jobs might make roads temporarily drivable, Wheeler said the existence of potholes points to the need for road rehabilitation — and sometimes replacement.
“Potholes are a result of pavement that is not in great condition,” Wheeler said. “If you look at roads that have been paved in the last five years, they don’t have a lot of potholes.”
Wheeler said two long-term fixes the city is beginning to use this year should improve road conditions for years to come.
The first, called fog sealing, involves applying an asphalt emulsion onto roads after they’ve reached three years or so of age, which can seal cracks and extend their life.
Though contractors had long applied the fog sealing, Wheeler said recently purchased equipment will allow the city to do the work this year.
“We’ll start doing that fog and crack sealing on pavement that’s in relatively good condition right now, and that will extend it, so it doesn’t need pavement rehabilitation dollars so soon,” she said.
Wheeler also pointed to the addition of new milling equipment, which allows city crews to remove layers of pavement for smaller patches of roadway for “mill and fill” treatment.
“Where there might be a chronic area that gets a pothole and drainage issues, we can do mill and fill of that area: adjust the area, replace the pavement and repair that more permanently than just filling the pothole,” she said.
Wheeler also said city crews are currently performing grading and “major rehabilitations” on the city’s many dirt roads.
According to a recent study by Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit The Road Improvement Program, or TRIP, roads in Santa Fe are in slightly better condition than urban roads in the state as a whole.
The February analysis of state Department of Transportation data shows a little more than half of Santa Fe’s roads are in “poor” or “mediocre” condition. The results were similar to those TRIP reported on Santa Fe in 2022.
The study states the costs of repairs increase significantly after maintenance is deferred, with every dollar of deferred maintenance on roads and bridges costing an additional four to five dollars in needed future repairs.
Some major roadway reconstruction projects the city will be starting this year include the repaving of Paseo de las Vistas and a major overhaul of Guadalupe Street that includes sidewalks, bike lanes and repaving.