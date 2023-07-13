HomeJulyArea1.jpg

Area 1B--more rural than one would think

The city of Santa Fe filed a notice Thursday in state District Court announcing its intention to challenge the Santa Fe County Commission’s decision last month to expand the village of Agua Fría.

The county commission voted in June to include portions of the area known as Area 1B in the village of Agua Fría.

“The City is a party in interest, and the City and its residents are aggrieved by the decision from which this appeal is taken,” assistant city attorney Patricia Feghali wrote in the notice.

