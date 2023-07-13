The city of Santa Fe filed a notice Thursday in state District Court announcing its intention to challenge the Santa Fe County Commission’s decision last month to expand the village of Agua Fría.
The county commission voted in June to include portions of the area known as Area 1B in the village of Agua Fría.
“The City is a party in interest, and the City and its residents are aggrieved by the decision from which this appeal is taken,” assistant city attorney Patricia Feghali wrote in the notice.
The area in question, more than 1,000 acres, is north of West Alameda Street.
Located in the county, it had long been considered an area to eventually be annexed by the city. But many residents in the area petitioned the commission to allow Area 1B to join the village of Agua Fría, which is part of the county.
The issue has pitted top city and county leaders against one another, with Mayor Alan Webber at one point accusing County Commission Chairwoman Anna Hansen of “bargaining in bad faith” because she had encouraged residents to petition to join Agua Fría while taking part in annexation negotiations.
As the controversy brewed this spring, housing developer Homewise, which plans a housing development called Senderos in the area, and the city filed lawsuits against the county.
Following a May public meeting in which city leaders forcefully argued against the Agua Fría expansion, the commission last month voted unanimously to approve a “carve-out” plan that allows part of the area in question — including more than 200 acres owned by Homewise — to be omitted from the Agua Fría expansion.
After the commission voted to approve the plan, Homewise CEO Mike Loftin said the organization would drop its lawsuit against the county, calling the decision “a reasonable compromise.”
The proposed Senderos development, Loftin has said, would include housing, open space and bike trails.
In the wake of the carve out decision in June, Hansen said she would have preferred to see the entire area to become part of Agua Fria, “but I also believe in compromise and respecting landowners is really important.”