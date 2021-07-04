Before the pandemic, Elizabeth Alarid and her 11-year-old daughter browsed the bookshelves at Santa Fe public libraries two to three times a week.
“They know my daughter by name,” Alarid said of the librarians at the Main Library downtown. “Pre-pandemic, they would give her hugs. It’s a warm and fuzzy place to be.”
Over the past 15 months, they have continued to check out books using the library’s curbside pickup service, though it hasn’t been the same. They will return to the library Wednesday, when it reopens its doors to patrons.
“I’m so excited,” Alarid said. “Just being in the presence of books will be amazing.”
In-person services will resume at most libraries and city offices within the next week. Starting Wednesday, the Main Library and Southside Branch will fully reopen, while La Farge Branch will continue to offer curbside pickup. City Hall is scheduled to reopen July 12.
Senior centers are expected to resume in-person services in August. Everyone will be required to wear face masks in city buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
Maria Sanchez-Tucker, the library’s division director, said the past year has been challenging for the city’s libraries. During the pandemic, librarians set up virtual programming for all ages, including a Zoom story time. They also made laptops and internet hot spots available for the public to check out. And staff provided over 200,000 library materials to patrons through curbside pickup.
“It was very difficult,” Sanchez-Tucker said. “We had to adapt to continue to provide for our staff and community.”
While she was proud of her staff’s work during the pandemic, she welcomed the return of patrons.
“People want to come back into the library,” she said. “They’re looking for a sense of community. That experience is so important.”
Patrick Brown was a frequent visitor to the Southside Branch before the pandemic. He has not used curbside pickup and is eager for in-person services to return.
“I like to go inside and read, get on the Wi-Fi and do some art as well,” Brown said.
“They had painting classes, ceramics and a bunch of stuff for kids,” he added. “I hope it comes back. We all need it. We were lost there for a while.”
Starting next week, the Genoveva Chavez Community Center will end its advance registration system and remove the mask requirement for all vaccinated patrons.
“For people that do cardio, it can be tough for them to wear a mask,” said Sheila Chavez, the center’s administrative supervisor. “I know people will be happy, and maybe we will get some people back because we’ve lost some people.”
Lisa Medina-Luján, a Santa Fe native and mother of four, has been coming to the community center for 11 years. She is excited to see a return to normalcy at her gym.
“It’s a little family here,” Luján said from the track above the basketball court. “Pre-COVID I would come in the morning and see everyone. It has not been that same sense of community. … I’m ready to get that back.”
“This year has been challenging for all of us,” Cecelia Albert said after she finished doing laps in the pool. “The staff here has been incredible.”
Kids programs at the center were halted during the pandemic and age restrictions were put in place. That is beginning to change.
“We just took down our age limit from 15 to 13,” Chavez said, adding that the center has also opened up the shallow lane of the lap pool from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for families and kids to recreate.
For Chavez, who has been working at the center for 22 years, seeing children return to the center will be welcome.
“There is nothing for kids to do in town,” she said. “We’re starting public skate on the 16th, so that will be awesome.”
