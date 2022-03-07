The Santa Fe City Council on Monday unanimously approved an agreement with the state on its share of a more than $195.5 million New Mexico settlement with four opioid manufacturing and distribution companies.
In February, opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three of the biggest opioid distributors — McKesson, AmericsourceBergen and Cardinal Health — agreed to pay the amount as part of a national $26 billion settlement to resolve more than 3,000 lawsuits filed by state and local governments.
The city had until 3 p.m. Monday to agree to the deal, which will give the city about $4.8 million — or a little over 4.5 percent of a $107 million payout to over 50 local governments participating in the settlement; the state will receive $88 million.
More than 40 percent of the local government allocation will go to Albuquerque and Bernalillo County — about 26 percent and 15 percent, respectively. Santa Fe County will receive about 3.5 percent. Dozens of other communities will divvy the remaining 51 percent, or about $55 million.
The funds will be paid out over 18 years, with the first payment coming in April.
"I am proud that cities and counties across the State will benefit from this historic settlement and are working together with my office to combat the opioid crisis that has decimated families in New Mexico," Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a statement.
The funds are earmarked for opioid-related programs, and expenditures will be monitored by the State Auditor's Office.
According to the state Department of Health, 605 New Mexicans died of drug overdoses in 2019, the most recent data available, and two-thirds of the deaths involved opioids. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ranked New Mexico 12th in the nation for its overall rate of drug overdose deaths, which was 30.4 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared to a national rate of 21.6.
Drug overdoses now kill more than 100,000 people in the United States every year, according to the CDC.
The state still has many other lawsuits pending against opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers. It had filed nearly 20 such cases. According to a news release the Attorney General's Office issued Monday, a trial is expected to begin in September in Santa Fe.
