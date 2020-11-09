Facing a more optimistic state revenue outlook a year ago, members of Santa Fe’s legislative delegation urged the city to be "more ambitious" in its requests for capital outlay funding from New Mexico lawmakers.
On Monday, the city's lobbyist, Mark Duran, warned city councilors to temper their expectations amid an economic downturn from the novel coronavirus pandemic. He advised members of the Public Works and Utilities Committee to ask for a "moderate amount of money" from the state during the 2021 legislative session.
"There's less capital outlay money than there has been in the past, but there is some," he said. "It will still be a tough revenue situation."
Nonetheless, the committee moved forward a resolution seeking millions of dollars from state lawmakers.
At the top of Santa Fe's capital outlay priorities is $890,000 for "the addition of COVID-safe elements to the construction of Southside Teen Center."
The city also is requesting $10 million for the expansion of the Santa Fe Regional Airport terminal building and related infrastructure; $1 million to renovate and repair city parks to allow for COVID-safe activities; $8 million to reduce the maintenance "and improve beautification and safety" of city medians; and $10 million to plan, design and construct infrastructure at the midtown campus on St. Michael's Drive, which the city is eyeing for redevelopment.
The committee advanced the resolution without a recommendation for approval due to questions that couldn't be answered immediately, but members requested responses "as soon as possible."
The Legislature will convene a 60-day session Jan. 19.
Last year, Mayor Alan Webber said the city was "perhaps underimagining what was feasible" in its initial request for capital outlay funding.
"With the influx of revenue into the state coffers, we were in a position, thanks to the advice of our delegation, to go for an additional set of allocations," Webber said at the time.
City Councilor Chris Rivera, who chairs the Public Works and Utilities Committee, asked Duran on Monday what the city could expect from the Legislature in the next session.
The big question, Duran said, is whether the lawmakers will meet in person or virtually.
"I don't know how anyone can say that it's likely to be an in-person session, where, on our normal legislative day, 4,000 people a day would be entering the state Capitol or some number like that," he said.
"I know that the legislative bodies have been reviewing and entertaining proposals on virtual packages ... and they're certainly doing their diligence and preparing for a legislative session happening virtually, just like they did during the special legislative session [in June]."
Duran noted that New Mexico — and the nation — "just completed a major election."
"The majority [in the state] stayed the same in the House and the Senate," he said, citing the Democratic-controlled New Mexico House and Senate.
Also at play, Duran said, "is speculation as to whether or not our governor would be named to a potential Cabinet post and whether she would accept."
