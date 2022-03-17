City Manager John Blair and Community Health and Safety Director Kyra Ochoa on Thursday announced interim police Chief Paul Joye, who previously served as a deputy chief, has been named to the Santa Fe Police Department's top job.
Joye joined the force in 2006 and has worked up through the ranks to become deputy chief of operations.
“Chief Joye demonstrated dynamic leadership, an understanding of the law enforcement needs specific to Santa Fe and our diverse community, a realistic appraisal of the strengths and weaknesses of his team, and a willingness to pursue forward-thinking initiatives that will keep our community safe," Blair said in a statement. "He set himself apart during our search process and I’m confident Chief Joye is best positioned to meet the needs of our police department and our city.”
Joye began his career in public safety as a high school student in Carlsbad, when he qualified as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician, the city said in a news release. He graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in 2002, with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a minor in psychology.
“I’m honored to be selected to lead the Department," Joye said in a statement. "I have spent my entire professional public safety career dedicated to serving the City of Santa Fe, and working to make the Santa Fe Police Department the best version of itself — to be the Department this community needs and deserves.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.