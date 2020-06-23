The city of Santa Fe issued a text alert Tuesday afternoon telling people to avoid the area around Acequia Madre from Camino del Monte Sol to Canyon Road.
"Remain indoors, call 911 if you need emergency assistance," the message states.
Santa Fe Deputy Police Chief Ben Valdez said there is an active police scene in the area. He would not provide further details about the incident, but said the department would send out a news release on the situation later.
This is a developing story.
