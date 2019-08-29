Owners of the downtown Santa Fe block that includes the Lensic Performing Arts Center once again are drawing up plans for a multistory hotel where a parking lot now sits at San Francisco and Sandoval streets, across from Eldorado Hotel & Spa.
Greer Enterprises Inc., the family entity that has owned the property for more than a century and built the structure occupied by the Lensic, has discussed developing the surface parking area several times in the past two decades, most recently in 2017. Like earlier plans, that proposal for a four-story, 65-room hotel with underground parking never materialized.
However, Greer representatives recently had a predevelopment meeting with city Land Use Department officials to talk about the idea of a four-story, 70-room hotel.
The Aug. 22 meeting precedes any formal filings, and few details are available because planning is still in the early stage, said Joseph Karnes, an attorney at Sommer, Karnes & Associates. He said Greer Enterprises plans to have an early neighborhood notification meeting and submit permit applications sometime in the fall.
One change from the last proposal is the underground parking garage would use elevators instead of ramps, which would have taken up precious real estate on an L-shaped tract dedicated to the hotel project, Karnes said. Parking access would be from Palace Avenue, as it was in the 2017 proposal.
Visitors would be able to leave a vehicle with a valet who would take it to the garage elevator and down into a 116-space, two-level garage, he said.
The concept of putting a hotel at the site was first raised in 1999. A subsequent plan for a four-story mixed-use building that included retail spaces and 12 condominiums called The Villas at the Lensic won City Council approval in 2008, just as the economic turmoil of the Great Recession began.
Karnes said construction on the latest hotel project would not be expected to start before 2021 and no completion date has been set, but there is an initial budget estimate of $25 million.
Greer Enterprises has had a 46-space parking lot on the site since a two-story commercial building was demolished in 1972.
In those 47 years, developing the property has been a challenge because it was two separate lots until the city in 2005 created the Lensic Block Redevelopment Sub-District to unify the Greer property bordered by San Francisco, Sandoval, Palace and Burro Alley.
Greer is collaborating with Legacy Development & Management, which has bases in Albuquerque and Bellevue, Wash. Legacy was involved in the prior Lensic hotel attempt and developed the Hyatt Place Santa Fe. It is also developing the Markana Apartments, a 180-apartment project planned on the east side of Richards Avenue, north of Cerrillos Road and south Rufina Street
Karnes said of the downtown lot: “This site has been underutilized for decades, and a hotel is the highest and best use of the property. The development partner has substantial experience building hotels on challenging urban sites, and the project team is prepared to transform this property into a hotel that completes the block and will be an asset to the downtown and Santa Fe for decades to come.”
The hotel would be the first built from the ground up in downtown Santa Fe since an expansion of Hotel Santa Fe called The Hacienda at Hotel Santa Fe went up in 2001. Before that, Hotel Plaza Real (today’s Hotel Chimayó de Santa Fe) opened in 1990, followed by Hotel Santa Fe and Inn of the Anasazi, both in 1991. The Drury Plaza Hotel opened in 2014 after a major conversion of the old St. Vincent Hospital property on Palace at Paseo de Peralta.
“I think it will be terrific to have another first-class lodging available in downtown,” said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau. “There is always room for a first-class hotel.”
Even with more than 1,600 short-term rental units now offered in Santa Fe, downtown hotel occupancy year-round is in the mid-70 percent range, which Randall said is considered “healthy.”
“We have been able to absorb the extra supply [of short-term rentals],” Randall said.