The city of Santa Fe has some 200 openings for full-time and temporary jobs and is hosting a job fair Saturday to try to fill them.
The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, 201 W. Marcy St. Parking will be free in the convention center garage.
"We have over 150 summer temporary positions and more than 50 permanent positions open," the city said. "During this event we will be able to assist interested applicants in filling out and submitting job applications."
Summer jobs range from lifeguards to parks maintenance workers. Full-time jobs range from police cadets and equipment operators to pipefitters and director of the Land Use Department.
