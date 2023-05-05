West Alameda Street seen April 5, about a week after two concrete culverts under the roadway collapsed and caused the pavement above to cave in. The street isn’t expected to reopen until at least August.
A stretch of West Alameda Street where two concrete culverts collapsed in late March will remain closed for most of the summer but will be better than ever when it reopens, possibly by Aug. 1, city officials said.
Road improvements, including bike lanes and sidewalks, will also be completed as part of the project on West Alameda from Calle Nopal to Siler Road, city Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said.
“As we’re rebuilding this culvert, we’re building it so that it will support the future roadway,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler called the Aug. 1 target date for reopening the road a “wild estimate” because the project is only in the design and engineering phase. She said her department should have a construction schedule, along with cost estimates for the repairs, by the end of May.
The culverts under West Alameda collapsed March 30, causing the road to cave in to the Arroyo San Antonio Wash. Wheeler noted the collapse occurred at the points where the biggest drainage intersected the road.
Santa Fe contractor GM Emulsion did the work to stabilize the site after the road collapsed, and the company will also be contracted for construction. Engineering firm WSP USA Solutions is contracted for the engineering and design work.
The engineering and design work cost $90,000, which was paid out of the city’s stormwater funds. To pay for the construction, the city will use reserve capital funds. Moving those funds will require approval from the mayor and City Council.
Wheeler said the department will be doing “everything we can” to fast-track both the design and the construction.