040523 jw alameda construction2.jpg (copy)

West Alameda Street seen April 5, about a week after two concrete culverts under the roadway collapsed and caused the pavement above to cave in. The street isn’t expected to reopen until at least August.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

A stretch of West Alameda Street where two concrete culverts collapsed in late March will remain closed for most of the summer but will be better than ever when it reopens, possibly by Aug. 1, city officials said.

Road improvements, including bike lanes and sidewalks, will also be completed as part of the project on West Alameda from Calle Nopal to Siler Road, city Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said.

“As we’re rebuilding this culvert, we’re building it so that it will support the future roadway,” Wheeler said.

