Angelique Montoya-Chavez and her family know all too well what it’s like to navigate a bustling city with disabilities.

For more than two decades, the Santa Fe woman and her husband, Salvador Chavez, have worked to provide their children the same access and inclusivity afforded to nondisabled children.

On Tuesday, those who have answered that call will be recognized for their work enhancing accessibility for those who live with disabilities.

Recommended for you