The city of Santa Fe has hired fiction writer Chelsey Johnson as director of the Arts and Culture Department, a position that was vacant seven months after the departure in February of Pauline Kamiyama.

Johnson, who for the past 15 years has been a college professor, most recently in Flagstaff, Ariz., described herself as a longtime aficionado of art in all its forms as well as a lover of Santa Fe, which she has visited several times.

“To be able to play a part in sustaining and nurturing the culture in a city I’ve always loved was really irresistible to me,” Johnson said in an interview.

