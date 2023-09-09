The city of Santa Fe has hired fiction writer Chelsey Johnson as director of the Arts and Culture Department, a position that was vacant seven months after the departure in February of Pauline Kamiyama.
Johnson, who for the past 15 years has been a college professor, most recently in Flagstaff, Ariz., described herself as a longtime aficionado of art in all its forms as well as a lover of Santa Fe, which she has visited several times.
“To be able to play a part in sustaining and nurturing the culture in a city I’ve always loved was really irresistible to me,” Johnson said in an interview.
She steps into the position amid recent struggle over Santa Fe’s cultural traditions, public art and monuments — including contentious meetings around a school board proposal to prohibit Fiesta Court visits to public school campuses and vandalism of a monument honoring 19th century frontiersman Kit Carson.
Johnson said she is “coming in with an open mind” and is in the process of learning about the nuances of Santa Fe’s cultural history, and different people’s thoughts about the role of monuments and other public art.
“I’m here to serve all Santa Feans,” she said.
Johnson started her career as a reporter for magazines including Opera News and Out and also has been involved with a number of community organizations, including serving on the board of directors for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Camp for Girls, a nonprofit with several locations.
She mostly spent the last three years at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, where she directed the undergraduate and master of fine arts programs in creative writing, and taught English. She also published a novel, Stray City, in 2018.
As director of the Arts and Culture Department, Johnson will oversee a number of city initiatives, including the Art in Public Places program. She will also name the city historian and poet laureate, work with the Santa Fe Arts Commission, and participate in local festivals and art installations.
She said she was drawn to the position because it brings together all of her cultural interests and gives her the opportunity to work directly with artists in a service capacity, she said.
“The thing that I’m most looking forward to is getting to know artists and the people making art happen,” Johnson said.
Often lauded as one of the nation’s premiere destinations for art lovers and collectors, the City Different is sometimes kinder to art than to artists. Johnson said supporting the local artists who make Santa Fe such a special cultural destination will be crucial to her work.
“What I see our mission as is really to invest in the local art scene, to sustain cultural institutions but also our individual artists, and also smaller scenes and subcultures,” she said.
Predecessor Kamiyama came to Santa Fe in fall 2019 after serving as deputy director of civic art for the Los Angeles County Arts Commission.
Kamiyama’s departure was not explained. City Council candidate and former Arts Commission member Alma Castro said she was concerned about Kamiyama’s departure because it was so abrupt.
An email Community Development Director Rich Brown sent to arts commissioners Feb. 11 simply said, “Pauline Kamiyama is no longer employed as the Director of Arts & Culture or with the City of Santa Fe.”
Castro said she had spoken to Kamiyama a few days earlier, and they had talked about long-term plans.
“There was no inclination that she was thinking of leaving,” Castro said.
Brown wrote in an email Friday the reason for Kamiyama’s departure “was a personnel matter and we do not comment on personnel matters.”
Her tenure overlapped with some of the most contentious conversations the city has had about public art, including the removal of the Don Diego de Vargas statue in Cathedral Park in June 2020 and the toppling of the Soldiers’ Monument obelisk on the Plaza in October 2020.
In early February, four city councilors introduced a resolution to reconstruct the obelisk in an updated form, including signs to give it context. Despite being framed as a compromise measure, the resolution met with significant community criticism and was eventually withdrawn.
Castro, who said she resigned from her seat on the Arts Commission over the proposal, said she believes controversy over what to do with the obelisk played a role in Kamiyama’s exit the following week.